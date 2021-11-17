Meridian Launches Two New Air-Dryable™ Mixes for Isothermal Amplification, Powering Shortest Time-to-results in Point-of-care Testing

CINCINNATI, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO), a leading global provider of diagnostic testing solutions and life science raw materials, announced today the launch of its Air-Dryable™ LAMP Mix and Air-Dryable™ RT-LAMP 1-Step Mix. These ground-breaking molecular master mixes are specifically designed for fast isothermal amplification of nucleic acid sequences, not only to facilitate the development of point-of-care ambient temperature-stable assays, but also to accelerate diagnosis.

Compared to qPCR, isothermal amplification technologies are used under one single temperature condition, which make them ideal for point-of-care or portable devices; however, one limitation of LAMP assays, specifically, has been the typical 45 minutes it takes to produce a result. Meridian's innovative Air-Dryable™ LAMP and RT-LAMP 1-Step mixes cut the usual sample-to-result time in half. Using Meridian's revolutionary new LAMP mixes, test manufacturers can now develop faster than ever assays with improved sensitivity and specificity.

Meridian's two new mixes not only allow more sample to be added due to their 4x format, but also have incorporated Meridian's revolutionary Air-Dryable™ technology. This technology works equally well in a liquid format or when oven-dried when an ambient-temperature stabilisation of the assay is needed. As the latest addition to Meridian's innovative Air-Dryable™ product family, both Air-Dryable™ LAMP mixes contain a pre-optimized buffer system including enzyme(s), stabilizers, enhancers and nucleotides, greatly facilitating the chemistry optimization for assay developers.

The Air-Dryable™ LAMP and Air-Dryable™ RT-LAMP 1-Step mixes expedite assay optimization, reduce development time, and produce superior amplification sensitivity and specificity.

Florent Chang-Pi-Hin, Ph.D., Vice President, Research and Development - Life Science, commented, "We are delighted to release our new Air-Dryable™ LAMP and RT-LAMP 1-Step Mixes. Isothermal amplification methods such as LAMP are increasingly used in molecular diagnostics due to their compatibility with point-of-care devices and fast time to results. We've been very successful in the development of these isothermal chemistries and it is a great satisfaction seeing our Air-Dryable™ LAMP mixes outperform the competition with faster time to results and superior amplification sensitivity and specificity. Test manufacturers will also benefit from expedited assay development and reduced manufacturing costs due to the pre-optimized air-dryable formulation. Assay development can be as simple as adding target-specific primers/probes and can be done with either wet or oven-dried formats to create ambient-temperature stable assays without the need for lyophilization."

Meridian is committed to supplying innovative solutions to the diagnostic industry to simplify and accelerate the development of superior diagnostic assays. Please visit https://www.meridianbioscience.com/lifescience/products/molecular-reagents/isothermal-amplification/ for more information on leveraging isothermal amplification technology for your assay development or contact Liyan.Pang@meridianlifescience.com.

