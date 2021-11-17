Sony Electronics Becomes Camera Provider for USA TODAY NETWORK

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. a global imaging leader, and Gannett Co, Inc., operator of USA TODAY NETWORK spanning more than 250 national and local media outlets including USA TODAY, have today announced that Sony will become the imaging products provider for Gannett's photographers and video journalists.

The award-winning news organization will provide its team access to a wide variety of Sony's imaging products highlighted by the Sony Alpha 1 and FX Cinema Line cameras and G Master™ line of interchangeable lenses. The rollout of Sony imaging kits for Gannett will begin immediately in select markets.

Gannett's Pulitzer-Prize winning content touches the lives of more than 150 million people each day. Their photo and video journalism team features more than 500 professionals covering more than 10,000 events annually, producing nearly two million edited images and thousands of original videos each year.

"Storytelling through images has been a large part of our organization throughout national and local coverage, and through our sports content," said Bruce Odle, President of Imagn, Gannett's in-house photo agency and sports image wire service. "We are excited to bring Sony's innovative equipment to our journalists to allow them to capture the moments and emotions in new ways to complement the compelling stories of the USA TODAY NETWORK."

In addition to product delivery, Sony will be supporting Gannett with extensive product service offerings, while also providing direct, on-site support for photo and video journalists at many key industry events.

"We are extremely pleased to be able to collaborate with Gannett, one of the world's largest news organizations with an unparalleled commitment to delivering multimedia news and creating digital content," said Yang Cheng, Vice President of Imaging Products and Solutions Americas at Sony Electronics. "Gannett's USA TODAY NETWORK is an innovative and venerable news brand, preserving local journalism and reinventing national news. We are honored that they have chosen to equip their talented visual journalists with Sony imaging products, and are confident it will allow them to capture, communicate and share stories in ways they never have before."

