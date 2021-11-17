NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Wendy’s Gifts New Yorkers with Chance to Win Evening at Iconic Z100 Jingle Ball This Holiday Season

WHAT:

Wendy's is hosting a #WendysJingleBallSweestakes* for a chance to catch performances at the sold-out Jingle Ball concert featuring Dua Lipa, Jonas Brothers, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Saweetie and more at Madison Square Garden.

WHEN:

#WendysJingleBallSweepstakes runs from November 17, 2021 through December 1, 2021.

WHO:

This sweepstakes is open to residents of the Metro New York DMA who are over 18 years of age.

WHERE & HOW:

To enter, head to @WendysJingleBallSweeps on Instagram and leave a comment with hashtag #WendysJingleBallSweepstakes during the contest period*.

WHY:

This hot line-up of musical artists combined with Wendy's new Hot & Crispy Fries will heat up December in New York City for fry-fantatics. Looking for more to satisfy your fry fix? Wendy's has you covered with $1 any size Hot & Crispy Fries through the month of November when ordering via the Wendy's mobile app.**

* NO PURCHASE NECESSARY; Void where prohibited. Open only to legal residents of the Metro New York DMA area who are 18 years of age or older. Valid 11/17/21 to 12/1/21. To enter, comment on a promotional post on the @WendysJingleBallSweeps Instagram account with "#WendysJingleBallSweepstakes. Odds of winning a prize depend on the number of eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes. Limit one (1) entry per person. For complete details see Official Rules at https://therulespage.com/WendysJingleBallSweeps. Sponsored by Wendy's Old Fashioned Hamburgers Advertising Co-Operative of New York, Inc., 1429 Business Center Drive, Conyers, GA 30094.

**Offers only available at participating U.S. Wendy's. Offers must be redeemed via the Wendy's app. Account registration required. Not valid for delivery orders placed outside of the Wendy's app. See offer in Wendy's app for further details.

***Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

