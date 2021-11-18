3M Announces Upcoming Investor Event

ST. PAUL, Minn., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 3M (NYSE: MMM) today announced the following investor event:

Credit Suisse 9th Annual Virtual Industrials Conference on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021 . Mike Roman , chairman and chief executive officer, and Monish Patolawala, executive vice president and chief financial and transformation officer, will speak at 10:10 a.m. EST .

This event will be webcast live and a replay will be available on 3M's Investor Relations website at http://investors.3M.com.

About 3M

At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily as our employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M's creative solutions to global challenges at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.

Investor Contact:

Bruce Jermeland

(651) 733-1807

Tony Riter

(651) 733-1141



Diane Farrow

(612) 202-2449

Media Contact:

Tim Post

(612) 398-4190

View original content:

SOURCE 3M