InventHelp Inventor Develops Downspout Accessory to Disperse Flow (SUU-669)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an effective downspout accessory to help disperse the flow of water," said an inventor, from Saint Clair, Mo., "so I invented the SLOW PRO DRAIN SYSTEM. My design reduces erosion during periods of heavy rain and it could enhance the appearance of a yard."

The patent-pending invention disperses the flow from a downspout or drain pipe over a comparatively broad swath. In doing so, it helps to reduce velocity and it could help to prevent erosion. It also can be adapted for use on most 4 inch round downspouts. The invention features an unobtrusive design that is easy to install so it is ideal for households. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the St. Louis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SUU-669, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

