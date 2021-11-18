Lance R. Collins and Charles McCabe Join Society for Science Board of Trustees

WASHINGTON, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society for Science is excited to announce that Lance R. Collins, Vice President and Executive Director of the Virginia Tech Innovation Campus and Charles McCabe, Chief Advisor for the Manifold Fund, have joined the Society's Board of Trustees.

"I am pleased to welcome Lance and Charles to our Board of Trustees," said Maya Ajmera, President & CEO of the Society for Science and Publisher of Science News. "Their diverse expertise and insight they bring to our organization, coupled with their deep commitment to the Society's mission, will make them invaluable additions to our Board of Trustees."

Collins previously served as the Joseph Silbert Dean of Engineering at Cornell University from 2010-2020 and the S. C. Thomas Sze Director of the Sibley School of Mechanical & Aerospace Engineering from 2005-2010. In 2021 he was elected to the National Academy of Engineering. Collins graduated from Princeton University and holds a M.S. and Ph.D. from the University of Pennsylvania, all in chemical engineering.

On joining the Board of Trustees, Collins said, "I plan to dedicate my time to increasing access to the Society for girls and underrepresented minority students, who historically have not participated in STEM at the levels they could if given the opportunity."

Charles McCabe, Chief Advisor for the Manifold Fund, is the great-grandson of E.W. Scripps, who founded the Scripps-Howard newspaper chain, the United Press wire service and, along with William Emerson Ritter, the Society for Science (originally known as Science Service). McCabe has also served as a Systems Engineer for the American Broadcasting Company and has held various leadership roles within the Scripps Family Group.

"My Mom was a writer and editor for the Science News-Letter [now Science News] in the 1950s and '60s, so Science News has always been part of my environment," said McCabe. "The fresh and lively style of the magazine drew me into every article and gave me some degree of understanding of the physical world we live in. It is my honor to join the trustees in every effort to ensure centuries of future issues!"

Society for Science is dedicated to the achievement of young scientists in independent research and to public engagement in science. Established in 1921, the Society is a nonprofit whose vision is to promote the understanding and appreciation of science and the vital role it plays in human advancement. Through its world-class competitions, including the Regeneron Science Talent Search, the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair, the Broadcom MASTERS, and its award-winning magazine, Science News and Science News for Students, Society for Science is committed to inform, educate, and inspire. Learn more at www.societyforscience.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat (Society4Science).

