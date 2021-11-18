Urban Fu$e releases singing AI Leonardo Da Vinci and Beethoven in an edutaining music video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dream Music Productions (DMP) presents Urban Fu$e (UF)'s latest and most daring project with the release of their MV "TikTok Rollie" in Vietnamese introducing AI and deep learning in their Music Video (MV).

DREAM MUSIC PRODUCTIONS AND URBAN FU$E PRESENT TIKTOK ROLLIE, A MUSIC VIDEO FEATURING AI GENERATED SINGING LEONARDO DA VINCI AND BEETHOVEN

In early June of this year, DMP's founder and CEO, Suzanna Lam, approached D-ID and proposed the idea of making two of humanity's geniuses sing a small section of TikTok Rolllie song, which is fitting since this music video is about contrasts and contradictions in life. Having two still photos/images be animated and act like two real humans is creatively appropriate and technically innovative. The result of such work is incredible because the audience, for the very first time, see how Da Vinci and Beethoven could have sung had they been alive today. To make the clip possible D-ID uses its latest Creative Reality™ technology: Group Stitchback, the capability to automatically stitch multiple animated faces back into an image that has been brought to life.

TikTok Rollie is a wordplay which has multiple meanings. First, it could mean showing off a Rollie on TikTok, the social app. It could also mean a fake Rollie because a real Rollie rolls and doesn't make tick tock sounds. Third, it could mean inside/outside as tick-tock sounds come from the inside of a watch, whereas a Rollie is known for its luxury brand name. Fourth, it could mean new/old. While the main character in the MV got a true revelation at the end, will we, the audience, have the ability to see ours when our aha moment comes?

About Dream Music Productions DMP and Urban Fu$e®

DMP is a Jacksonville, FL- based independent music record label specializing in edutaining hip hop/rap, electro pop, EDM music in English, Spanish, French and Vietnamese through one single brand Urban Fu$e®. Established in late 2018, DMP is the leader in contemporary SPEMF health conscious music (Spiritual, Physical, Emotional, Mental, Financial) disrupting the way consumers invest their time maximizing their full life potential. Their music helps consumers stay focused on what's important in life daily without compromising their contemporary musical taste. To find out more, please visit www.dreammusicproductions.com

About D-ID

D-ID is a Tel Aviv-based Creative Reality™ startup specializing in patented video reenactment technology using AI and deep learning. Established in 2017, D-ID created the first facial image de-identification solution to protect images and videos from facial recognition software. D-ID's products range from animating still photos, to facilitating high-quality video productions, and creating viral user experiences such as Deep Nostalgia, which has generated nearly 100M animations since its launch in late February 2021. With $23 million in funding from Y Combinator, Pitango, AXA, Foundation VC, Maverick Ventures, AI Alliance, and others, D-ID aims to disrupt the media and entertainment industries with the creation of media using AI in traditional channels as well as the Metaverse. With international customers in the swiftly growing synthetic media market, D-ID's core competencies in the human face and deep learning enable its partners to create exciting and engaging content that was until now unimaginable. To find out more, please visit www.d-id.com.

