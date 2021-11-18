Vivrelle Launches $39 Membership Tier As Recommerce Market Surges The Accessories Membership Club Continues to Redefine How Consumers Experience Luxury Following $26 Million Funding Round in April

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivrelle, the first-of-its-kind luxury membership club, announces the launch of its Premier Membership Tier, offering members access to designer jewelry from Gucci, Dior, Louis Vuitton, Bottega Veneta, Hermès and more. The tier offers a new entry point for Vivrelle members, starting at $39 per month and aims to usher in a new consumer as the re-commerce market reaches an all-time high. This will be the first new membership tier Vivrelle has introduced since the brand launched in 2018 and comes following a $26 million series A funding round in April.

Vivrelle (PRNewsfoto/Vivrelle)

The Premier Tier allows members to experience one item per month from the Premier closet, which includes designer jewelry with a retail value up to $1,000 from powerhouse designer brands. Members are also able use Premier as an add-on to their existing membership and tailor their experience even further.

Since the 2018 launch, husband and wife duo Blake and Wayne Geffen have been providing Vivrelle members access to a shared closet of luxury goods including designer handbags, jewelry and diamonds. Vivrelle saw demand peak during the pandemic – with triple-digit growth year over year since its founding year.

"The introduction of this new entry point is a natural next step for our business, building off of the growth we've seen in this past year, and as we look to expand our community in the future. Broadening our reach and creating a membership tier that suits a new audience is an important step in making luxury more accessible, flexible and sustainable," says Blake Geffen, Co-Founder of Vivrelle.

Customers can apply for a Vivrelle membership and select the tier most suitable for their lifestyle at www.vivrelle.com, gaining access to an extensive shared closet.

About Vivrelle

Founded in September 2018 by newlyweds Blake and Wayne Geffen, Vivrelle is a first-of-its-kind membership club that provides access to a shared closet of coveted designer handbags, jewelry and diamonds for a monthly membership fee. With a dedication to making luxury accessories fun, flexible, affordable, and sustainable, Vivrelle provides members with the ability to borrow items with no return date. In a fresh take on the try-before-you-buy model, Vivrelle members are also able to purchase items they love from Vivrelle's closet at exclusive members-only discounted prices. Encompassing the true meaning of a membership club, Vivrelle offers exclusive club perks, further transforming the way consumers experience luxury in everyday life.

In April 2021, Vivrelle completed its series A fundraise for $26 million to help grow its membership offerings, expand product base and scale services and operations.

Membership Breakdown:

Premier ( $39 /month) - Experience one item per month from the Premier closet, which includes items with a retail value up to $1,000

Classique ( $99 /month) - Experience one item per month from the Classique closet, which includes items with a retail value up to $4,000 and excludes unique and limited edition items.

Couture ( $199 /month) - Experience one item per month from either the Classique closet or the Couture closet, which includes items with a retail value over $4,000 as well as unique and limited edition pieces.

Couture ( $279 /month) - Experience two items at a time: one item from the Classique collection and one item from the Couture collection.



