Bellevue Living launches Subsidized Housing Program with non-profit to serve vulnerable populations in North Texas

DALLAS, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bellevue Living, a subsidiary of Nicholas Residential, has launched a Subsidized Housing Program with Agape Resource & Assistance Center in Plano. Agape serves women, mothers and children facing situational homelessness. With the help of case workers and counselors, Agape provides women and children with housing for six months to one year, during which time they gain the skills, strength and stability to be self-sufficient.

Supporting vulnerable populations

Multifamily company partners with non-profit to serve survivors of domestic violence.

"This partnership is valuable in providing us additional housing inventory for the women we serve," said Janet Collinsworth, Founder and Executive Director of Agape Resource & Assistance Center. "A key component of reducing recidivism with domestic violence is to help women get back on their feet by providing supportive housing and services. Built on the critical foundation of safe, stable housing, our focus on workforce education to higher income & financial literacy empowers survivors of abuse to take control of their lives and become economically and emotionally self-sustaining."

Through the Subsidized Housing Program, Bellevue Living provides Agape with apartments at Bellevue at Spring Creek in Plano. The property management company provides up to three percent of vacant units at 50% of market rate for up to two years. Women are survivors of domestic violence, enrolled in Agape programming and must commit to a minimum of two case management appointments each month.

"We believe in giving back to the community in a meaningful way – and housing is critical for a woman's ability to heal and recover from trauma," said Nicholas Residential CEO and President Paul Panza. "Our goal is to create a model that helps lift women out of poverty and partner with non-profits like Agape to serve vulnerable populations."

By providing subsidized housing, Bellevue Living is helping house more women in the Plano community who need assistance and to elevate vulnerable women, to assist with their path to success. The program currently houses three women from Agape.

ABOUT NICHOLAS RESIDENTIAL

Nicholas Residential LLC is a fully integrated, privately held real estate investment firm headquartered in Dallas, TX. Nicholas invests alongside institutional and private clients in attainable, value-add and opportunistic workforce apartment communities in major metropolitan areas across Texas, Oklahoma and Georgia, with approximately $650 million of assets under management.

Nicholas Residential, in partnership with its subsidiary, Bellevue Living, strives to produce compelling risk-adjusted returns with current dividends while strengthening neighborhoods through a variety of community outreach and social programs.

For more information, please visit www.NicholasResidential.com.

ABOUT AGAPE RESOURCE & ASSISTANCE CENTER, INC.

Agape Resource & Assistance Center, Inc., a Texas 501 (c) 3 nonprofit, provides housing and critical support services to homeless women, moms and their children that empower them to move from crisis and poverty to fulfilling, self-sustaining lives. In its first 8 years, Agape has helped nearly 200 women and children gain economic and emotional stability. Over 75% of women have graduated with higher paying jobs with housing they can afford, and the ability to care for their children and look forward to lives filled with hope.

For more information, please visit www.Hope4Agape.org .

