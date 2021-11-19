More Than 70,000 Residents and Businesses Across Cheyenne, Laramie, Sheridan and Casper Will Have Access to Up to 10 Gigabits of Bandwidth

Bluepeak Announces that its $70 Million Investment to Bring High-Speed Fiber-to-the-home Network to Wyoming is Underway More Than 70,000 Residents and Businesses Across Cheyenne, Laramie, Sheridan and Casper Will Have Access to Up to 10 Gigabits of Bandwidth

DENVER, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluepeak, an innovative internet provider, announced today that its approximately $70 million expansion initiative to bring its state-of-the-art, fiber-to-the-home network to the state of Wyoming including the communities of Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper and Sheridan has commenced. The company has already broken ground on construction in Cheyenne and construction will begin in the remaining communities in the first half of 2022. Once completed, Bluepeak's high-speed fiber network will be available to more than 70,000 residents and businesses.

(PRNewsfoto/Bluepeak)

"Fast, reliable broadband connectivity is integral to every community, regardless of size, especially now," said Rich Fish, CEO of Bluepeak. "Wyoming is one of the fastest growing states, making choice of carrier and access to a next-generation, fiber-to-the-home network increasingly important for economic development. Bluepeak will also be helping to create dozens of jobs in our expansion markets from construction to technicians as well as sales and call centers. We're thrilled to be partnering with these communities and our expansion to Wyoming will help meet their growing needs today and in the future."

According to BroadbandNow Wyoming ranks 46th in the nation for state broadband access and only 11% of Wyoming residents have access to 1 gigabit broadband. With Bluepeak's advanced fiber connection, residential customers can get up to 5 gigabits of symmetrical bandwidth and businesses can get up to 10 gigabits of symmetrical bandwidth. Bluepeak's fiber network will provide faster speeds, better connectivity, and the bandwidth to connect more devices for internet, streaming, gaming and more.

About Bluepeak

Bluepeak is building a faster, more reliable internet without the things that get in the way of great service—like red tape, hidden fees, and slow response times. Offering up to 5 gigabits of speed for residential customers and 10 gigabits for businesses, Bluepeak is a whole new ballgame — from internet to TV, to connecting every device in a home, to powering a business, Bluepeak not only provides the best fiber connections in the communities it serves, but also meets the growing needs for how its customers live.

Bluepeak (Clarity Telecom LLC) is known as Vast Broadband today in South Dakota and portions of western Minnesota until those markets rebrand as Bluepeak in the summer of 2022. Visit www.mybluepeak.com to learn more or connect with us on LinkedIn or Facebook.

Media Contacts: Brad Krebs, 314-973-8090, bkrebs@wearecsg.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bluepeak