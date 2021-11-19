Lumina Receives Prestigious Platinum ASTORS Award

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa-based, Lumina Analytics announced today that it has received the Platinum ASTORS Award for its Search Platform, Radiance as the best big data analytics solution for homeland security for 2021. The ASTORS were presented by American Security Today at the ISC East Conference at the Javits Center in New York on Wednesday. Speakers at the prestigious and celebratory event included Dr. Kathleen Kiernan, Commissioner Bill Bratton, and TSA Administrator David Pekoske. Dr. Kiernan is CEO of NECSS and is also an advisory board member for Lumina.

ASTORS Award for Best Big Data Analytics Solution

"We are humbled and honored to receive this award from AST," said Allan Martin, Chairman and CEO of Lumina, "It is a privilege to be recognized by so many in the National Security space."

Dr. Morten Middelfart, co-founder and Chief Data Scientist, and Doug Licker, General Counsel for Lumina, also attended the event. "I could not be more pleased or grateful," said Dr. Middelfart, "Our team has worked incredibly hard for years to build the Radiance platform. This honor will be appreciated by everyone on our team as recognition for their fine work."

About Lumina

Lumina is a specialty artificial intelligence company based in Tampa, Florida. We serve government, commercial, and institutional customers in their efforts to harness and understand data without regard to source or structure. Access to our capabilities is available through our SaaS platform, Radiance and our reporting service, R3. For more information about Lumina, contact: candace.donnelly@lumina247.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Lumina)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lumina