SUPERSOCO completes construction of its global headquarters and unveils its industry platform strategy

SHANGHAI, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 18, 2021, SUPERSOCO, a global technology firm that focuses on Two-wheeled motorcycle eco-mobility solutions, formally completed the construction of its global headquarters at Shanghai west Software Park in Qingpu District, Shanghai. The multi-functional global headquarters places SUPERSOCO in a position to assume a leadership role in the renewable energy-powered mobility sector by developing a new business model through industry-university-research-application integration.

SUPERSOCO has been on a mission to facilitate the growth of the global renewable energy sector since day one. The company's use planning for its global headquarters is part and parcel of the mission.

With a gross floor area of over 8,000 square meters, the complex housing the global headquarters consists of a forward-looking research center for future-oriented means of travel, as well as global centers for big data analysis, marketing and testing . At the same time, it serves as an industry-university-research incubation center that provides more talented individuals who are excellent in industrial product design and R&D works.

Over the past six years, SUPERSOCO has been deeply committed to the high-end electric two-wheeler sector, with independent design and R&D capabilities serving as the key driver of the firm's growth.

To date, the company has obtained over 1,500 patents for its various product series, including for invention, utility model, appearance design and software copyright. The firm plans to explore innovative technologies in concert with its partners through strategic alliances and resource sharing.

The signing of a strategic cooperation agreement between SUPERSOCO and KYMCO CAPTIAL in August 2021 represents an important milestone in and the beginning of the firm's efforts to build an eco-mobility platform for renewable energy-powered two-wheelers. In the future, through the strategic partnership with KYMCO CAPTIAL, SUPERSOCO plans to create an Internet of Vehicles platform that includes the development of complete vehicles, intelligent interconnection, big data, as well as battery charging and swapping facilities while conducting in-depth collaborations with the investor in the fields of product development, battery swapping and super charging.

