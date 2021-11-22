BDA Partners with Iconic Zamboni Company to Deliver Exceptional Branded Experiences

WOODINVILLE, Wash., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bensussen Deutsch & Associates, LLC. (BDA), the nation's premier Merchandise Agency™, serving Fortune 1000 companies worldwide and sports and entertainment industries, today announced a promotional licensing partnership with the Zamboni Company, the manufacturer of the ice resurfacing machines which have become the "familiar mascot" for hockey arenas and ice rinks around the world.

It is the first licensee partnership of its kind for the Zamboni Company. As part of the promotional licensing partnership, BDA will provide fans, and corporate partners with a wide variety of Zamboni® licensed promotional products ranging from pins and posters to apparel. The two companies will work together to deliver memorable experiences that closely connect with fans of all ages. Frequently mentioned and celebrated in the PEANUTS comics by Charles Schulz (for which BDA is also a promotional licensee), the Zamboni brand name and likeness enjoy worldwide recognition and relatability that's embraced in popular culture.

"Zamboni looks to align with licensing partners whose companies have similar values. It's great to work with a team that understands how to tell the Zamboni brand story through merchandise and creates connections back to these products," says Paula Coony, Zamboni Brand Manager. "We chose BDA because we appreciate their best-of-class creativity, innovative solutions and hands-on collaboration with our team."

"Our team is excited to work with the Zamboni brand and its many opportunities. The Zamboni machine has an intriguing, almost magical quality about it – from 'how it works' to 'I'd love to drive one," said Jay Deutsch, CEO and co-founder of BDA. "We can't wait to put our creative minds together to deliver the coolest merch and memorabilia that will strengthen emotional connections and be cherished for generations to come."

About The Zamboni Company

With a history that spans over seven decades, Zamboni has a well-deserved reputation as the industry leader. Worldwide, more facility owners and operators choose Zamboni than any other ice resurfacing product. For more information on Zamboni machines and licensing opportunities, visit https://zamboni.com.

About BDA

Bensussen Deutsch & Associates, LLC (BDA), the nation's first and only Merchandise Agency™, provides customized branded merchandise and eCommerce solutions to Fortune 1000 enterprises, major sports leagues and global entertainment holding companies. Clients come to BDA to extend their reach by activating audiences, motivating employees and promoting their brands. Global brands such as AT&T, Bank of America, Dell, Johnson & Johnson, ExxonMobil, FedEx and the National Hockey League are but a few of the household names that rely on BDA to bring their marketing campaigns to life through merchandise. BDA attained the coveted Customs-Trade Partnership Against Terrorism (C-TPAT) certification in 2008. For more information on the power of merchandise, visit www.bdainc.com.

