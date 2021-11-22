Brother's Bond Bourbon Celebrates Holiday Season With $50,000 Donation To Kiss The Ground

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley created Brother's Bond Bourbon to celebrate their friendship and the brotherhood they've developed through the years. This holiday season, they hope to inspire all to strengthen our bonds with one another and with the planet through two initiatives. First, Brother's Bond Bourbon has donated $50,000 to Kiss The Ground, a nonprofit organization dedicated to reversing climate change through regenerative agriculture. The donation was presented this past weekend at an event in Austin, TX, hosted by The Sunset Strip Presents to raise funds for and amplify the organization's Regenerate America campaign.

Second, the brand has released a limited-edition holiday-inspired keepsake emblem that can be gifted to one's best friend or most cherished relationship. The keepsakes are now available at retailers and via ReserveBar.

While starring as the Salvatore brothers on Vampire Diaries, Somerhalder and Wesley developed their brotherhood and a love of bourbon and often talked about creating their own when the time was right. When the show ended, they made their dream come true. The goal was an easy-to-drink whiskey with robust flavors and a complex, warming finish, a perfect bourbon for sharing moments and celebrating bonds with friends and family. The result is Brother's Bond Bourbon, a four-grain, high rye bourbon, aged a minimum of four years in virgin American oak barrels.

"When we started Brother's Bond, it was important to us to work alongside partners who shared the same values as us as it pertains to not just sustainable practices, but regenerative practices. We firmly believe companies can and will be the change-makers to reverse climate change, backed by consumers. By working with partners that use sustainable and regenerative practices up and down supply chains globally we will all build a bright and livable future. Kiss the Ground is an organization Paul and I have been passionate about for years, and we are extremely proud to support their robust and important work," shared Ian Somerhalder, Co-Founder of Brother's Bond and Executive Producer of the Kiss the Ground documentary.

To achieve their goal, Brother's Bond Bourbon has committed to give back a portion of proceeds to support regenerative farming practices. Given the success of the brand since launching summer 2021, the brand was able to make this donation of $50,000 to Kiss The Ground, a 501(c)(3) non-profit charity that exists to educate and reverse climate change by changing how large-scale agriculture is done, through a method referred to as regenerative agriculture. The donation was presented to the organization as part of a fundraiser and all-day event at Sowers Sustainable Farm in Austin, TX, that included film screenings of the award-winning film, Kiss the Ground narrated by Woody Harrelson, and the award-winning film, Pollinators Under Pressure, narrated and executive produced by Leonard DiCaprio, as well as live music and a regenerative farmer's market.

Available at various retailers and via ReserveBar, Brother's Bond Bourbon has a 40% ABV and a suggested retail price of $39.99.

For more information, visit www.brothersbondbourbon.com

About Brother's Bond Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Created by Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley, Brother's Bond Bourbon is rooted in their friendship, both on and off-screen for over a decade. Brother's Bond Bourbon is a nod to their on-screen characters, their shared love for great bourbon, and a reflection of the brotherhood they've formed over the years. Brother's Bond aimed to create the perfect bourbon that is elegant and exceptionally smooth, complex, and balanced with a touch of sweetness and spice. As the most followed alcohol brand on Instagram (with over 1.6 million followers), Brother's bond is a story of time and quality, with the goal of using their platform to help reverse climate change by giving back a portion of proceeds to support regenerative farming practices.

The four-grain, high rye bourbon has a mash bill that is 65% corn, 22% rye with the percentage of wheat and barley kept a secret. Aged for a minimum of four years in virgin American oak barrels, the barrel staves with #4 char and the barrel heads with #2 char with an ABV of 40%.

About Kiss The Ground

Kiss the Ground is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit on a mission to awaken people to the possibilities of regeneration and inspire participation in this movement through media, communications, education, workshops, immersive programming, and advocacy. We are building the team and resources needed to create a real the pathway towards transforming the Farm Bill. Kiss the Ground will create a cloud of shareable PSA media content to popularize the story of what the future could look like if we transitioned to regenerative practices. Content will be distributed by KTG and a vast coalition of brands, partners, influencers and other publishers, and will drive to a digital petition funnel. As the campaign grows in momentum we'll collectively engage in provocative media activations to elevate the conversation and strategically apply pressure to achieve our shared policy goals. Kiss the Ground is an organization of connectors & storytellers, committed to awakening people to the possibilities of regenerative agriculture through award winning content that has reached tens of millions of viewers worldwide.

