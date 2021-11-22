Fail-safe data sync that can "self heal" and ability to ensure only partner pipeline data syncs, reduces risk of exposing data to non-channel audiences

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, the global pure-play leader in SaaS-based channel management and Partner Relationship Management (PRM), today announced an industry game-changing integration with HubSpot, the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, and the solution has been accepted to the HubSpot App Marketplace. The Impartner/HubSpot integration breaks new ground with a robust, fail-safe data sync that escrows everything and can "self heal" if there is an issue in data transmission and is one of the only integrations of its kind that allows companies to have the precise control they need to ensure only partner pipeline data is shared, reducing the risk of exposing non-channel data to audiences who have nothing to do with partners.

Impartner launches industry’s most robust, secure PRM integration with CRM Provider HubSpot, the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, With the integration, customers of HubSpot and Impartner can leverage the application’s award-winning tools to attract, engage and delight customers through the partner journey.

Impartner launches industry's most robust, secure PRM integration with CRM Provider HubSpot.

With the integration, customers of HubSpot and Impartner can leverage the application's award-winning tools to attract, engage and delight customers through the partner journey. Users can combine Impartner's "single-pane-of-glass" view of the partner channel regarding leads, program status, MDF allocations, training requirements and more with HubSpot's customer-centric CRM platform that helps businesses scale with data on potential leads, contacts, pipeline and more.

"When we set out to create this integration, we listened closely to our customers and prospects, who were adamant that from a data security standpoint, they wanted precise control to ensure that ONLY partner data, not their entire data base, was synced – and we're excited we've made that possible with this integration," said Impartner VP of Product Gary Sabin, noting that the integration leverages Impartner's decades of experience with CRM integrations with top corporations of all sizes worldwide. "As HubSpot continues to grow in every segment of the market, we love the collaboration we've had with HubSpot in bringing this capability to the expanding list of companies worldwide who are looking for a world class CRM/PRM integration to help accelerate the performance of their channels."

In addition to the fail-safe data transfer and the ability to share only partner pipeline data, other key features of the new Impartner/HubSpot integration include:

Support for HubSpot's latest capabilities, including custom objects.

Bi-directional data flow that allows control over what is the system of record and the source of the truth on a granular level.

The ability to leverage Impartner's enterprise workflow system for deal alerts and other unique Impartner experience management tools such as Journey Builder and Program Compliance Manager – ensuring that the data can be integrated into the PRM engine and is not just syncing the data.

The integration emphasizes a trend accelerating since the pandemic started – tech stack modernization across the entire organization. Companies that achieve a competitive advantage through their tech stack discover new capabilities among the talent pool, unique metrics and objectives to measure and stimulate growth, fresh strategies to compete more effectively and better organizational alignment around common goals and outcomes.

"We welcome channel technology leader Impartner to the App Partner Program," said Scott Brinker, VP of platform ecosystem at HubSpot. "We appreciate Impartner's innovation in continually raising the bar in how PRM and CRM can help companies optimize the management of the direct and indirect channels, and we look forward to their collaboration and contributions to HubSpot customers who can leverage both platforms to enhance the partner experience and to scale their businesses."

HubSpot's App Partner Program is an ecosystem of valuable third-party integrations. App Partners comply with a set of requirements. Learn more about the integration here (link to App Marketplace listing).

The news of this integration continues an ongoing stream of news from the fast-growing channel management technology provider. The company recently launched Impartner PX™ PartnerExperience – a sleek, revolutionary PRM interface built from the ground up for partners. Impartner PX positions the business enablement data partners need to manage their pipeline and grow their business front and center, eliminating the need to dig through marketing-driven websites to find information. Impartner was also just named the No. 1 and global winner on its Vendor Selection Matrix for Partner Management Automation (PMA) and is already in "The Forrester Wave™: Partner Relationship Management, Q4 2020."

To see a demo of Impartner and the Impartner and HubSpot integration, click here.

About Impartner

Impartner is the fastest-growing, most award-winning provider of channel management technologies, including its flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Through Channel Marketing Automation (TCMA) solutions, which help companies worldwide manage their partner relationships, drive demand through partners and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. For more information on Impartner, which is based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit impartner.com.

Impartner Contact:

Kerry Desberg

Impartner

kerry.desberg@impartner.com

Impartner is a leader in Saas-based Partner Relationship Management solutions. (PRNewsFoto/Impartner) (PRNewsfoto/Impartner)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Impartner