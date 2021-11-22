Vortex Brands Bitcoin Mining Supports Launch of Electricity Recycling Industry

DENVER, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vortex Brands Co. (OTC: VTXB) has been mining bitcoin for 60 days and is quickly approaching 0.50 BTC mined to date, with 1,400 terahash currently in operation. Vortex is taking delivery in December on three Bitmain Antminer S19J Pro systems, increasing our terahash to 1,700 by January 2022. We will continue to add equipment and scale up operations until we reach our goal of 150,000 to 200,000 terahash over the next 16 to 18 months.

As we have outlined prior, Vortex Brands is executing a proven business model of bitcoin mining to create the cashflow to support the launch of the electricity recycling industry. To simplify, bitcoin mining utilizes specific computer equipment to support the monetary infrastructure of Bitcoin and receives payment with a healthy margin relative to operating expenses in return. Similarly, under our Vortex Green Energy brand we will deploy Phase Angle Synchronization (PAS) systems designed to capture (mine) wasted electricity that supports the electrical transmission and delivery infrastructure and receive a payment with a healthy margin relative to operating expenses. View a 3-minute video that explains how PAS recycles electricity and solves a key issue to support electrical infrastructure at www.vortexbrands.us

PAS systems reduce electrical waste and a focused roll out to the largest industrial users, including bitcoin mining operations, will become the genesis of an improved greener electrical grid.

Shareholders are encouraged to follow our progress and verify our results by viewing our corporate bitcoin wallet address at:

https://www.blockchain.com/btc/address/38xnQP3mbWoDQTqLZy3GFMZyd2bwigvwCp

About Vortex Brands Co.: The Company operates as Technology Holdings Company that focuses on cryptocurrency sector, particularly Bitcoin Mining. Additional information is available by visiting company's website at www.vortexbrands.us or on twitter at https://twitter.com/Vortexbrands.

*Revenue related calculations. Please note that the Company believes that any revenue related calculations are accurate and based on factual information, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to achieve all projections due to number of business-related factors, such as power pricing, mining equipment availability, bitcoin mining difficulty, bitcoin market pricing and other unforeseen issues in deploying its mining rigs. You can view update information on Bitcoin Mining by visiting https://novablock.com/calculator.

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements . These statements include the capabilities and success of the Company's business and any of its products, services or solutions. The words "believe," "forecast," "project," "intend," "expect," "plan," "should," "would," and similar expressions and all statements, which are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, any of which could cause the Company to not achieve some or all of its goals or the Company's previously reported actual results, performance (finance or operating) to change or differ from future results, performance (financing and operating) or achievements, including those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no, and hereby disclaims any, obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

