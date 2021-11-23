IGT Unveils First-Ever Omnichannel Wheel of Fortune Linked Progressive for the U.S. at SBC Summit North America 2021 Company's proven technology shares wide area progressive jackpot between land-based and online casinos across New Jersey

LONDON, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE:IGT) announced today that it will unveil the first-ever omnichannel Wheel of Fortune ® linked progressive for the U.S. at the SBC Summit North America 2021, Nov. 30 – Dec. 2 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, N.J. This industry-first technology will join additional IGT iGaming and sports betting products in the Company's booth 501.

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

For the first time in the U.S., IGT will link its digital Wheel of Fortune ® Gold Spin™ Triple Gold® game with all land-based Wheel of Fortune $1 wide area progressives, sharing the entire wide area progressive jackpot liquidity between land and online casinos across New Jersey and giving players additional choice and convenience for when and where they enjoy their favorite high-awarding $1 Wheel of Fortune games. This unique technology will also give players in New Jersey the opportunity to vie for the same large-scale Wheel of Fortune jackpots that are typically only found in land-based casinos, across all three gaming channels: land-based, mobile and online. IGT has proven this technology with its highly successful Powerbucks® link in Canada, which became the first omnichannel connected jackpot in the world when it debuted in 2016.

"IGT is once again breaking barriers in the digital gaming space with the soon-to-launch U.S. omnichannel Wheel of Fortune linked progressive," said Enrico Drago, IGT CEO Digital & Betting. "We are combining proven technology with the most successful slot brand of all time to create a powerful jackpot liquidity pool that engages players and delivers life-changing wins for New Jersey residents playing across channels. SBC Summit attendees will be among the first in the U.S. to see how the technology works."

In addition to the exciting debut of the U.S. omnichannel game at the SBC Summit, IGT will also be showing Fortune Coin Boost!™, a sequel to the Company's top-performing digital game in 2020, Fortune Coin™. Other leading PlayCasino games on display will include Great Bear and MegaJackpots™ Elephant King™.

IGT PlaySports will showcase its new CrystalFlex™ and PeakBarTop™ Flex cabinets and multigame software offer. These new products include the legendary Game King™ X content and enable players to watch their favorite sports, place sports wagers, enjoy slots, and play video poker and keno all on the same gaming machine, using the same on-machine funds. IGT PlaySports will also feature the capabilities of its trading advisory services team, demonstrate cashless wagering on its PlaySports Kiosk and highlight why PlaySports is the most widely used B2B sports betting solution in the U.S.

For more information, visit IGT.com or follow us on LinkedIn at IGT PlayCasino or IGT PlaySports.



Contact:

Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452;

outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452

Francesco Luti, +39 06 5189 9184; for Italian media inquiries

James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

