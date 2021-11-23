Michael Baker International Names Elizabeth Bradford, M.S., ENV SP, Vice President - National Resilience Lead

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today that Elizabeth Bradford, M.S., ENV SP, has joined the firm as Vice President, National Resilience Lead. In this newly created role, Ms. Bradford will be instrumental in helping Michael Baker provide integrated sustainability and resilience services across all sectors, markets, disciplines, geographies and project life cycles – both as part of the company's infrastructure, environmental, community and Federal projects, as well as stand-alone or complementary services.

Michael Baker International

"The national profile of Michael Baker's sustainability and resilience services enables us to integrate and optimize our services across our organization and incorporate innovative technologies, while expanding our local, regional, national and international expertise," said Niek Veraart, National Practice Lead – Planning at Michael Baker International. "With Elizabeth's leadership and expertise, we will continue building more resilient organizations and communities capable of responding effectively in any natural or man-made emergency situation and leading sustainability and resilience risk assessments and mitigation strategies for our clients."

Ms. Bradford brings with her more than 27 years of industry experience across a broad range of sectors, including a track record of translating sustainability and resilience strategy into individual ownership and action throughout an organization. She most recently served as the Global Technology Leader for Resilient & Sustainable Infrastructure Planning at Jacobs, where she provided management consulting services to address infrastructure challenges while planning environmentally and socially resilient and sustainable projects and programs. Before joining Jacobs, she served seven years in the U.S. Navy Construction Force and spent nearly 10 years at CH2M in a variety of leadership roles.

Ms. Bradford's work has been recognized with the 2017 Environmental Business Journal's Industry Leadership Award for developing the Resiliency and Sustainability Framework and the 2019 City & State New York Responsible 100 Infrastructure Award. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology from the University of South Alabama and a Master of Science degree in Earth Science from Dartmouth College.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services. The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design, civil engineering, planning, architecture, environmental, construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner, providing comprehensive services and solutions to commercial clients and all branches of the military, as well as federal, state and municipal governments. Embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation and design-build project delivery – Michael Baker is an industry leader that delivers expertise and quality. The firm's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement. To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

Contact: Julia Covelli

julia.covelli@mbakerintl.com

(866) 293-4609

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Michael Baker International