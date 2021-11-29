Tintri Storage Experts Share Practical Insight in Geek Out! Technology Demo Series

CHATSWORTH, Calif., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tintri®, a DDN® subsidiary and the leading provider of auto adaptive, workload intelligent platforms, re-launched its popular Geek Out! Technology Demo Series bringing hands on techniques and insight into solving issues that affect IT administrators every day.

Tintri Logo (PRNewsfoto/Tintri by DDN)

The series re-launch began on Nov. 3 with a session on Tintri's recently released VMstore™ T7000 series – intelligent storage management systems featuring AI-driven autonomous operations, app-level visibility and real-time predictive analytics for hands-off operations for nearly all administrative tasks. The Nov. 17 session on "Data Protection and Recovery Techniques" focused on how administrators can recover a VM in seconds from one of many snapshots with just a few clicks, how Tintri can recover groups of VMs to a previous state in minutes without the cost of third-party tools, and how development can be accelerated using instant VM reversion.

The Final Geek Out! of the year, "Ransomware Recovery," is on Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 10 am PST/1 pm EST. Led by Tintri CTO, Brock Mowry, users who attend this session will find out why Tintri customers have an unfair advantage in sustaining their operations in the face of the ransomware threat.

"There are so many issues that IT administrators face every day, and it's difficult for everyone to be an expert in all areas, particularly as new business challenges or threats arise," said Mowry. "Geek Out! is a forum for Tintri experts to provide tips and advice on addressing general IT concerns like data recovery and ransomware, give insight into how Tintri analytics and autonomous operations can transform their data centers, and have open dialogue about these issues with our customers and their peers."

The Geek Out! Technology Demo Series takes place twice a month on Wednesdays at 10 am PST/1 pm EST. Registration for the upcoming Ransomware Recovery Geek Out! session and future sessions can be found at https://tintri.com/geek-out/. Past sessions can also be found On Demand on the Geek Out! website.

About Tintri

Based in Silicon Valley, Tintri is a wholly owned subsidiary of DataDirect Networks (DDN), the data-at-scale powerhouse and world's largest privately held storage company. Tintri delivers unique outcomes in Enterprise data centers. Tintri's AI-enabled workload intelligent infrastructure learns your environment to drive automation. Analytical insights help you simplify and accelerate your operations and empower data-driven business insights. Thousands of Tintri customers have saved millions of management hours using Tintri. Learn more about the Tintri portfolio of solutions at https://www.tintri.com/products.

Contact:

Walt & Company, on behalf of Tintri

Sharon Sumrit, 408.369.7200 x2981

tintri@walt.com

©2021 All rights reserved. DDN and Tintri are trademarks or registered trademarks owned by DataDirect Networks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tintri by DDN