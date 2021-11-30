Cansortium Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Q3 Revenue up 9% YoY to $15.6 Million; Adjusted EBITDA up 34% to $4.9 million

Management to Host Conference Call Today at 5:00 P.M. Eastern Time

MIAMI, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Cansortium Inc. (CSE: TIUM.U) (OTCQX: CNTMF) ("Cansortium" or the "Company"), a vertically-integrated cannabis company operating under the Fluent™ brand, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. Unless otherwise indicated, all results are presented in U.S. dollars.

"We executed on several key initiatives during the quarter, including the opening of a new dispensary in Pennsylvania and two new dispensaries in Florida, bringing our total retail footprint to 29 stores," said CEO Robert Beasley. "We also received approval from the Florida Department of Health to commence operation in several new bays at our recently expanded Sweetwater facility. In fact, products from Sweetwater hit the shelves in November as planned and early customer feedback has been excellent.

"During the quarter, there was a well-publicized merger between two MSOs in Florida that created a product liquidation event, which disrupted pricing in the market. We nevertheless stood our ground on pricing, which impacted sales but enabled us to hold margins relatively well and still increase adjusted EBTIDA by 34% to $4.9 million. Due to these lower sales, we are revising our 2021 revenue guidance to $63-$66 million, however we are holding our adjusted EBITDA guidance and expect to come in at the low end of our previously disclosed range of $18-$26 million."

Beasley continued: "Pricing volatility in Florida has improved since the peak disruption in September, and as we enter the final month of the year, we continue to expect exiting 2021 at a strong run rate with full production from our increased capacity hitting shelves in February 2022. We have already seen increased yields due to environmental control enhancements across multiple facilities, and we are excited to dramatically improve our competitive positioning with greater inventory and a wider range of products to sell across our Florida retail footprint in 2022."

Q3 2021 Financial Highlights (vs. Q3 2020)

Revenue increased 9% to $15.6 million compared to $14.3 million .

Florida revenue increased 4.3% to $13.1 million compared to $12.6 million .

Adjusted gross profit 1 increased to $9.8 million or 62.7% of revenue, compared to $9.5 million or 66.6% of revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 34% to $4.9 million or 31.4% of revenue, compared to $3.6 million or 25.5% of revenue.

Recent Operational Highlights

In August, the Company opened its 2 nd store in Pennsylvania in Mechanicsburg .

In September, the Company opened its 27 th store in Florida in Fruitland Park , which is the city's first medical marijuana dispensary.

Received approval from the Florida Department of Health to commence operations at several new bays at its Sweetwater, FL cultivation facility.

Cansortium appointed a new auditor, Baker Tilly US, LLP, in preparation for reporting financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP in 2022.

2021 Outlook

The Company is revising its 2021 outlook for revenue and now expects it to range between $63-$66 million. The Company continues to expect adjusted EBITDA to range between $18-$26 million and anticipates achieving the lower end of the range. This compares to approximately $52 million of revenue and $10 million of adjusted EBITDA in 2020.

The Company's unaudited consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes, along with the Management Discussion and Analysis (MD&A), will be available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and are also accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.getfluent.com.

______________________________ 1 Adjusted gross profit is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company calculates adjusted gross profit from gross profit plus (minus) the changes in fair value of biological assets, as presented in the consolidated statement of operations.

About Cansortium Inc.

Cansortium is a vertically-integrated cannabis company with licenses and operations in Florida, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Texas. The Company operates under the Fluent™ brand and is dedicated to being one of the highest quality cannabis companies for the communities it serves. This is driven by Cansortium's unrelenting commitment to operational excellence in cultivation, production, distribution and retail. The Company is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Cansortium Inc.'s common shares trade on the CSE under the symbol "TIUM.U" and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol "CNTMF." For more information about the Company, please visit www.getfluent.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based on many opinions, assumptions, and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this news release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the factors described in the public documents of the Company available at www.sedar.com. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company; however, these factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

CANSORTIUM INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION As of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (USD '000)







September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,808 $ 3,392 Accounts receivable 301 148 Inventory, net 9,975 5,006 Biological assets 3,108 1,914 Prepaid income taxes 628 - Note receivable 3,986 3,859 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,657 1,365 Total current assets 33,463 15,684





Investment held for sale 200 200





Property and equipment, net 30,369 19,517 Intangible assets, net 96,205 97,035 Right-of-use assets 19,290 19,094 Deposit 2,727 1,050 Goodwill 1,526 1,526 Other assets 528 425 Total assets $ 184,308 $ 154,531





Liabilities



Current liabilities



Accounts payable 4,685 4,808 Accrued liabilities 7,092 7,614 Income taxes payable - 8,925 Derivative liabilities - 7,412 Current portion of notes payable 620 38,583 Lease obligations 2,375 1,894 Total current liabilities 14,772 69,236

-

Notes payable 54,693 13,182 Lease obligations, net of current portion 21,157 20,811 Deferred income taxes 21,547 23,471 Total liabilities 112,169 126,700





Shareholders' equity



Share capital 193,020 137,835 Share-based compensation reserve 6,164 4,675 Equity conversion feature 4,933 11,044 Warrants 29,797 13,265 Accumulated deficit (161,363) (138,609) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (412) (379) Total shareholders' equity 72,139 27,831





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 184,308 $ 154,531

CANSORTIUM INC. STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020 (USD '000)













For the three months

ended September 30,

For the nine months

ended September 30,

2021 2020

2021 2020











Revenue, net of discounts $ 15,568 $ 14,313

$ 47,153 $ 37,718 Cost of goods sold 5,805 4,784

$ 16,956 13,011 Gross profit before fair value adjustments 9,763 9,529

30,197 24,707











Realized fair value of increments on inventory sold (5,113) (6,051)

(14,433) (18,566) Unrealized change in fair value of biological assets 6,113 4,263



11,768 23,945 Gross profit 10,763 7,741

27,532 30,086











Expenses









General and administrative 2,084 2,861

8,241 9,064 Share-based compensation 731 1,689

4,248 4,938 Sales and marketing 4,033 3,561

11,094 10,162 Depreciation and amortization 1,649 1,561



4,727 4,635 Total expenses 8,497 9,672



28,310 28,799











Income (Loss) from operations 2,266 (1,931)

(778) 1,287











Other expense (income)









Interest expense, net 3,383 3,892

11,233 11,448 Change in fair market value of derivative liability - 673

(1,551) 1,680 (Gain)/Loss on debt settlement (10,794) -

(42) - Private placement issuance expense 890 -

7,530 - Equity loss on investment in associate - 166

- 381 Loss on debt restructuring - -

- 8,065 (Gain)/Loss on disposal of assets (20) 710

30 656 Other (income) expense 7 1



(124) 7 Total other expense (income) (6,534) 5,442



17,076 22,237











Income (Loss) before income taxes 8,800 (7,373)

(17,854) (20,950)











Income taxes 1,437 1,281

4,868 7,422













Net income (loss) 7,363 (8,654)



(22,722) (28,372)











(Gain)/Loss from discontinued operations 2 236

33 (106)













Net income (loss) after discontinued operations $ 7,361 $ (8,890)

$

(22,755) $ (28,266)











Other comprehensive loss:









Foreign exchange translation gain (loss) (22) 4



(33) 188













Comprehensive income (loss) $ 7,339 $ (8,886)

$ (22,788) $ (28,078)











Net loss per share









Basic $ 0.03 $ (0.04)

$ (0.10) $ (0.14) Diluted $ 0.02 $ (0.04)

$ (0.10) $ (0.14)

CANSORTIUM INC. STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (USD '000)







For the nine months ended September 30,

2021 2020 Operating activities



Net loss $ (22,755) $ (28,266) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:



Unrealized gain on changes in fair value of biological assets (11,768) (23,945) Realized gain on changes in fair value of biological assets 14,433 18,566 Share-based compensation 3,883 4,938 Depreciation and amortization 7,529 6,146 Discontinued operations 33 (106) Accretion of convertible debentures 3,457 5,974 Interest on lease liabilities 1,911 3,324 Change in fair market value of derivative (1,551) 1,680 Loss on investment in associate - 381 Loss on debt restructuring - 8,065 (Gain)/Loss on disposal of assets 30 656 Deferred tax expense (852) 1,700 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



Accounts receivable (153) 79 Inventory (4,969) (2,930) Biological assets (3,859) 3,096 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,632 (492) Right-of-use assets (2,395) (1,439) Right-of-use liabilties 2,378 - Other assets (105) (99) Accounts payable (123) (309) Accrued liabilities (396) 2,205 Income taxes (9,553) 4,909 Other liabilities - (411) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (23,193) 3,723





Investing activities



Purchases of property and equipment (15,210) (3,136) Purchase of intangile assets (318) - Payment of notes receivable 1,477 350 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 29 - Notes receivable (1,802) (1,375) Proceeds from sale of subsidiary - 600 Net cash used in investing activities (15,824) (3,561)





Financing activities



Proceeds from issuance of shares and warrants 23,730 4,351 Proceeds from issuance of debt, net of loan issuance costs 63,086 62 Payment of lease obligations (3,342) (3,207) Exercise of warrants 1,365 - Principal repayments of notes payable (35,373) - Net cash provided by financing activities 49,466 1,206 Effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents (33) 188 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 10,416 1,556 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 3,392 2,516 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 13,808 $ 4,072

CANSORTIUM INC. ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (USD '000)









Three months ended

September 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 Variance Net income (loss) $ 7,361 $ (8,890) $ 16,251 Interest expense 3,383 3,892 (509) Income taxes 1,437 1,281 156 Depreciation and amortization 2,844 2,100 744 EBITDA $ 15,025 $ (1,617) $ 16,642

























Three months ended

September 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 Variance EBITDA $ 15,025 $ (1,617) $ 16,642 Change in fair value of biological assets (1,000) 1,788 (2,788) Change in fair market value of derivative - 673 (673) Loss on debt settlement (10,794) - (10,794) Private placement issuance expense 890 - 890 Share-based compensation 731 1,689 (958) Discontinued operations 2 236 (234) (Gain)/Loss on disposal of assets (20) $ 710 (730) Other non-recurring expense/(income) 52 166 (114) Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,886 $ 3,645 $ 1,241

