First Ever National Awards Recognizing Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) for Excellence in Patient Care

WASHINGTON, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leapfrog Group, the nation's leading independent national watchdog organization comprised of employers and other purchasers, today announced the first ever Top Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Award, recognizing 13 ASCs across the country for excellence in quality of care and patient safety. This is the first national award of its kind bestowed to ASCs.

The competitive award honors the top performing ASCs as identified through the annual Leapfrog ASC Survey. Selection was based on mastery of quality standards across several areas of ASC performance including staffing, patient experience, hand hygiene, surgical checklist protocols, and error prevention. Over 60% of all surgeries in the U.S. take place in an ASC or Hospital Outpatient Surgery Department.

"We are proud to recognize and honor the important role that ASCs play in patient care with this first ever award," said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. "The 13 Top ASCs stood out for their commitment to upholding the highest standards of patient care, especially during times of crisis. We commend the staff and clinicians at each of these facilities for their dedication to putting patients first."

The 13 2021 Top ASCs represent seven states and 10 specialties:

Baptist Medical Park Surgery Center – Pensacola, Florida

Elmhurst Outpatient Surgery Center – Elmhurst, Illinois

Grand Rapids Ophthalmology Surgical Care Center – Grand Rapids, Michigan

Reno Orthopedic Surgery Center – Reno, Nevada

Kernersville Outpatient – Kernersville, North Carolina

Surgical Eye Center – Greensboro, North Carolina

Novant Health Brunswick Endoscopy Center – Supply, North Carolina

Novant Health Huntersville Outpatient Surgery – Huntersville, North Carolina

Novant Health Ballantyne Outpatient Surgery – Charlotte, North Carolina

Knoxville Orthopaedic Surgery Center – Knoxville, Tennessee

Wolf River Surgery Center – Germantown, Tennessee

Lebonheur East Surgery Center II – Memphis, Tennessee

Fredericksburg Ambulatory Surgery Center – Fredericksburg, Virginia

Data used to identify Top ASCs is gathered through the Leapfrog ASC Survey and extensively verified. The results are publicly reported alongside those of hospital outpatient departments, providing patients with the information they need to choose the right facility for their surgical procedure. Employers and other purchasers use the data for decision-making and contracting. The Survey also provides ASCs with information to benchmark their progress in improving the care they deliver.

About The Leapfrog Group

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American health care. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey and new Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Survey collect and transparently report hospital and ASC performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog's other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections.

