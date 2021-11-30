St. Baldrick's Foundation Joins the Worldwide Movement Called #GivingTuesday to #GiveKidsALifetime

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- You have an opportunity to help kids with cancer today. It's #GivingTuesday - a global generosity movement unleashing the power of radical generosity - and the St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest non-government funder of childhood cancer research grants has a goal to raise $100,000 to conquer kids' cancer!

Yes, there are so many worthy causes, but what could be more important than saving a life?

St. Baldrick's Honored Kid, Julia, started fighting a brain tumor when she was only 8. After surgeries, chemo, radiation and more, today her tumor remains stable. She's a beautiful 15-year-old who leaves everyone she meets feeling encouraged and uplifted.

"We should help people and give back to others all the blessings God has given us," says Julia. "It makes me feel so warm inside and my heart swells ten times when I volunteer!"

What Can You Do to Help Give Kids A Lifetime?

However you choose to get involved this #GivingTuesday and throughout the coming year, St. Baldrick's would like to thank you. With contributions down sharply due to the pandemic, your support is incredibly important.

Since no one institution has a monopoly on the best ideas, St. Baldrick's respected scientific review process directs donations to the research most likely to find new and better cures for kids – no matter where that research is taking place.

For Julia and so many others who need research to continue, please make the most of this Giving Tuesday to #GiveKidsALifetime.

About St. Baldrick's Foundation

Every 2 minutes, a child somewhere in the world is diagnosed with cancer. In the U.S., 1 in 5 will not survive. The St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest non-government funder of childhood cancer research grants, is on a mission to give kids a lifetime by supporting the most promising research to find cures and better treatments for all childhood cancers. When you give to St. Baldrick's, you don't just give to one hospital – you support virtually every institution with the expertise to treat kids with cancer across the U.S. St. Baldrick's ensures that children fighting cancer now -- and those diagnosed in the future -- will have access to the most cutting-edge treatment, by supporting every stage of research, from new ideas in the lab to the development of new therapies, to lifesaving clinical trials. Join us at StBaldricks.org and help #GiveKidsALifetime.

