SUDEN PR Wins Gold in 11th Annual Best in Biz Awards The Win Showcases the Agency's Work on Behalf of Client Guy Stanley Philoche, Honored in the Category of PR Campaign of the Year

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SUDEN PR, a New York City-based global communications agency, has been named a gold winner in PR Campaign of the Year in Best in Biz Awards, the only independent business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications in North America.

SUDEN PR won in the PR Campaign of the Year category, showcasing the agency's work on behalf of client Guy Stanley Philoche, surrounding his generous support of other artists amid the COVID-19 pandemic. To-date, Philoche has purchased over $350,000 worth of artwork from more than 300 artists across the globe. To support this initiative, SUDEN PR secured stories in top-tier national and local outlets along with appearances on national talk shows and broadcast segments including The Kelly Clarkson Show, Associated Press, Reuters, CNN, and more.

2021 marked the 11th annual Best in Biz Awards and, following the havoc wreaked by the global pandemic, resoundingly confirmed that American business is back and stronger than ever before. The 11th annual program saw intense competition among more than 700 impressively strong entries from public and private companies of all sizes and spanning all geographic regions and industries in the U.S. and Canada, ranging from some of the best-known global brands to the most innovative start-ups and irrepressible local companies. This year's judges were impressed with the winning companies' resilience and adaptability that allowed them to turn the challenges of the past 20 months into remarkable growth numbers, their exemplary dedication to their customers in matters small and large, and particularly, many winners' efforts to maintain and deepen their commitment to the environment and local communities.

"It's an honor to be recognized by the industry experts and thought leaders at Best in Biz as one of this year's gold winners," said SUDEN PR President and Founder, Breanna Suden. "When Guy approached us to help him in his efforts, we were inspired by his kindness. It's truly amazing to see how one man's compassion could be so well received and how his story continues to touch the lives of many across the globe."

Best in Biz Awards 2021 honors were conferred in 100 different categories, including Company of the Year, Most Resilient Company, Fastest-Growing Company, Most Innovative Company, Best Place to Work, Customer Service Department, Executive of the Year, Finance Executive, HR Executive, Most Innovative Product, Enterprise Product, Best New Product, App, CSR Program, Environmental Program, Website and Newsletter of the Year. For a full list of gold, silver and bronze winners in Best in Biz Awards 2021, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com/2021-winners.

ABOUT SUDEN PR

SUDEN PR is a New York City-based global communications agency that promotes, enhances, and protects brands and their reputations through strategic media relations practices. The agency represents a wide variety of brands across a multitude of industries including the arts, food and beverage, lifestyle, entertainment, and law within the U.S., Canada, and Europe. For more information, please visit www.sudenpr.com.

ABOUT BEST IN BIZ AWARDS

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards has been the only independent business awards program judged by a who's who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Over the years, judges in this prestigious awards program have ranged from Associated Press to the Wall Street Journal and winners have spanned the spectrum, from blue-chip companies that form the bedrock of the global economy to some of the world's most innovative start-ups and nimble local companies. Each year, Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in 100 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and CSR, media, PR and other categories. For more information, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com.

Media Contact:

Breanna Suden

press@sudenpr.com



View original content:

SOURCE SUDEN PR, LLC