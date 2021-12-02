140 French Tech Startups at 2022 CES in Vegas

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After a virtual edition in 2021, 140 French startups will exhibit at CES 2022 from January 5 to 8 in Las Vegas. Among the startups present, 24 come with the support of Business France and will bring together exhibitors from various tech sectors: IoT & wearables, entertainment, wellness, mobility, cybersecurity, machine intelligence, robotics, etc.

24 Startups with Business France at CES in Vegas (PRNewsfoto/Business France)

THE FRENCH PAVILION: AT THE HEART OF INNOVATION

Business France and Team France Export will bring together 8 French regions and 3 private partners: La Poste, EDF and Le village by CA, for a total of 140 companies in Venetian Expo, under the French Tech banner.

Among the 140 startups present, 24 come with the support of Business France after being selected by a jury of experts for the innovative nature of their product with the goal of meeting potential customers and investors looking for the latest market trends in various fields. The delegation will bring together exhibitors from various tech sectors: IoT & wearables, entertainment, wellness, mobility, cybersecurity, machine intelligence, robotics, etc.

Among the most exciting innovations presented by our exhibitors this year, Daan Technologies will introduce its Bob connected mini dishwasher for the US market, Lify Air, will showcase a technology that detects pollen in the air, Tali Connected, will offer a smart helmet that improves motorcycle riding safety, and Venym, will feature their high-performance sim racing pedals. Find more information about the entire delegation below.

NETWORKING OPPORTUNITIES

Several events will punctuate the 4 days of the exhibition, such as the Coffee Break organized by the 3 partners of Business France in the French Tech pavilion (Booth 60407): BNP Paribas (Bank Of the West et WAI by BNP Paribas), Inpi et Dassault Systemes. The Coffee Break will bring together international distributors and French companies.

On January 5, a French evening will be held by invitation.

"To help French winners qualify their meetings on-site or online, Business France organizes coaching sessions ahead of the CES. Because this kind of operation requires preparation. Efforts are focused on actions that optimize digital relationships. startups will be able to meet the demand for innovations," said Christelle Peyran, Head of Tech at Business France.

PRESS CONTACT

Lucile Cohard, Communication Officer - Business France North America

Lucile.cohard@businessfrance.fr

FOLLOW US

LinkedIn: Business France North America

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BF_TechNA

Business France is the national agency supporting the international development of the French economy, responsible for fostering export growth by French businesses, as well as promoting and facilitating international investment in France. It promotes France's companies, business image and nationwide attractiveness as an investment location, and runs the VIE international internship program.

The "French Tech" is a federating community of the tech ecosystem that brings together all the actors and stakeholder this industry such as, entrepreneurs, investors, engineers, designers, public organizations, etc. All involved in this initiative remain committed to the growth of French start-ups and development of a creative ecosystem conducive to their international expansion.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1701141/Business_France_CES_Vegas.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1701142/logo_Business_France_Logo.jpg

(PRNewsfoto/Business France)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Business France