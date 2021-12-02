Comscore and IHS Markit Partner to Produce Cookie-free Audience Segments that Outperform Cookie-based Behavioral Audiences

RESTON, Va., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, is excited to announce that in partnership with IHS Markit, a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, it has released programmatic cookie-free audience targets for in-market auto shoppers that outperform their competitors' cookie-based automotive behavioral segments. In a recent evaluation, H&L Partners, a leading independent agency, implemented segments within Comscore Predictive Audiences solution for a major auto manufacturer who was seeking to identify cookie-free solutions that improved performance over their existing programmatic targeting tactics.

With many data providers rolling out targeting innovations, H&L Partners evaluated Comscore Predictive Audiences against other data providers' cookie-based automotive behavioral segments and traditional automotive contextual segments. Comscore and Polk's latest solution enabled the automotive manufacturer to target in-market shoppers for specified make and model segments in a privacy-forward and cookie-free manner, producing a 74% lower cost per acquisition than the alternate behavioral cookie-based segments and a 34% lower cost per acquisition that the traditional contextual segments.

"We are excited to enable innovations that simultaneously improve campaign performance for advertisers," said Jessica Trainor, Vice President of Programmatic Partnerships, Comscore. "With the pace of media and regulatory change, advertisers urgently need new targeting solutions that help them achieve their business outcomes. That is why Comscore is focused on creating future-proof targeting solutions that improve advertising performance across the ecosystem."

"Comscore's predictive methodology is a proven performance driver for our clients and is one of our top tactics," said Kao Choua Vue, Programmatic Media Manager at H&L Partners. "It has superseded cookie-based third-party audience and contextual targeting by achieving greater ROI for our client's programmatic campaigns."

"IHS Markit is proud to be a part of the Comscore Predictive Audiences portfolio. This is another great example of how our Polk Audiences deliver real results, by leveraging ownership, loyalty, and purchase behavior combined with Comscore Predictive Audiences," said Joe Kyriakoza, Vice President & General Manager, Polk Automotive Solutions, IHS Markit. "With Polk segments integrated into Comscore's industry leading platform, automotive marketers can connect to their best prospects for every campaign and initiative."

Comscore Predictive Audiences is setting the standard for cookie-free audience targeting at scale. As the only provider in market able to provide a crosswalk between audience targets and privacy-friendly contextual signals, Comscore is enabling advertisers to reach audiences based on granular behaviors in a contextually-driven manner. Predictive Audiences marks the latest enhancement to Comscore's cookie-free solutions within the Comscore Activation suite, which helps advertisers reach specific demographics, and behavioral TV and OTT audiences in brand-safe, relevant contexts across desktop, mobile, and Connected TV.

