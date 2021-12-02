Levi & Korsinsky Obtains Certification of a Class of CTR Token Investors

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To all persons and entities who purchased Centra Tech Tokens (or "CTR") directly from Defendant Centra Tech in connection with its "official" initial coin offering from July 23, 2017 through October 5, 2017, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP issues the following statement:

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

FOR THE southern district of florida

JACOB ZOWIE THOMAS RENSEL, WANG YUN HE, CHI HAO POON, KING FUNG POON, JAE J. LEE, MATEUSZ GANCZAREK, and RODNEY WARREN, individually and on behalf of all others similarly situated, Plaintiffs, v.

CENTRA TECH, INC., Defendant. Case No. 1:17-cv-24500-RNS/Becerra

SUMMARY NOTICE OF CLASS CERTIFICATION

This Notice is addressed to the members of the following Class of Persons:

ALL PERSONS OR ENTITIES WHO PURCHASED CENTRA TECH TOKENS ("CTR TOKENS") DIRECTLY FROM DEFENDANT CENTRA TECH, INC. IN CONNECTION WITH ITS "OFFICIAL" INITIAL COIN OFFERING FROM JULY 23, 2017 THROUGH OCTOBER 5, 2017, INCLUSIVE (THE "CLASS PERIOD")

Your Rights May Be Affected

This is a Summary Notice. The full Court-ordered Notice may be obtained online at www.zlk.com.

This Action was filed on December 13, 2017, and subsequently amended on October 9, 2018. This Action was brought by Plaintiffs Jacob Zowie Thomas Rensel, Wang Yun He, Chi Hao Poon, King Fung Poon, Jae J. Lee, and Mateusz Ganczarek ("Plaintiffs") against Centra Tech, Inc., Sohrab Sharma, Robert Farkas, Raymond Trapani, William Hagner, Steven Stanley, Steven Sykes, Allan Shutt, Chase Zimmerman, Floyd Mayweather Jr., and Khaled Mohamed Khaled a/ka/ DJ Khaled (collectively, "Defendants"). The claims against all Defendants other than Centra Tech have been dismissed.

Plaintiffs allege that between July 23, 2017 through October 5, 2017 (the "Class Period"), Defendants violated the federal securities laws by engaging in the unlawful sale of unregistered securities and by making false statements concerning those securities. The alleged scheme included (1) the Defendants unlawfully offering the sale of unregistered CTR securities through Centra Tech's Initial Coin Offering, and (2) the Defendants made numerous untrue statements which falsely mispresented the nature of Centra Tech, Inc. and CTR in the promotion of the Centra Tech Coin Initial Coin Offering.

On September 10, 2021, the Court ordered that this Action be certified as a class action, that Jacob Zowie Thomas Rensel, Wang Yun He, Chi Hao Poon, King Fung Poon, Jae J. Lee, and Mateusz Ganczarek be appointed Class Representatives, and that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP and Taylor-Copeland Law be appointed Class Counsel. The Court subsequently approved that this Summary Notice be sent to all members of the Class.

The Court will exclude from the Class all members of the Class who wish to be excluded. To be excluded from the Class, each member must make a written request to be excluded. Such a request must contain the following information: (i) your name; (ii) your address; (iii) your telephone number; (iv) a statement confirming that you want to opt out of the class; (v) the number of CTR coins you purchased and sold during the Class Period; and (vi) the name and case number of this Action, "Jacob Zowie Thomas Rensel, et al v. Centra Tech, Inc., et al, Case No. 17-cv-24500-RNS/Becerra" All requests for exclusion must be sent to class counsel at the address provided below. Exclusion requests must be postmarked no later than February 17, 2022. Subject to the Court's discretion, this will be the only opportunity a Class member will have to be excluded from the Class.

Additional information about this Class Action, including a copy of the full Court-ordered Notice, can be found at www.zlk.com or by contacting class counsel:

Donald J. Enright

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

1101 30th Street, N.W., Suite 115

Washington, D.C. 20007

Telephone: (202) 524-4290

