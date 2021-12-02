Lumentum Receives Best Comprehensive Performance Award from ZTE

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum"), a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products, announced today that ZTE Corporation ("ZTE"), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise, and consumer technology solutions for the mobile internet, presented Lumentum with the Best Comprehensive Performance Award during the 2022 ZTE Global Partners Day.

"We are excited to present this prestigious award to Lumentum based on their overall quality, leading technology, best-in-class performance, and agile response to deliver critical optical transport and transmission components," said Eric Zhang, ZTE General Manager of Administration. "This award represents the culmination of Lumentum's contributions and value to build the digital infrastructure that enables our vision to provide connectivity and trust everywhere."

Lumentum received the award for supplying high-quality, high-performance, cost-effective integrated optical communications solutions to support large-scale telecom networks and data center interconnect applications and its overall responsiveness and on-time delivery.

"It is an honor for Lumentum to receive this recognition and a source of pride for the outstanding teams that made it possible. It further represents our commitment to innovation and objective to exceed our customers' expectations," said T.J. Lu, Lumentum Vice President of Sales. "Our broad, vertically-integrated portfolio can bring our customer's vision to life with flexible and scalable platforms that address their ever-evolving needs."

Lumentum offers a comprehensive portfolio of vertically-integrated and award-winning optical solutions that enable increased optical network flexibility, capacity, and scalability. The company's wide range of high-value products address ROADM and wavelength management and high-speed optical transmission. For more information on Lumentum products, visit www.lumentum.com.

About Lumentum

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com.

