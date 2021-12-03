Class Pass Transforms How Companies Provide Salesforce Training

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stony Point has transformed how companies approach Salesforce training with its innovative Class Pass program.

"Class Pass has been an effective and cost-efficient way to get our new hires up to speed on Salesforce fast."

Class Pass works as an annual pass granting members access to unlimited instructor-led, virtual Salesforce training classes. Class Pass provides several beneficial solutions to companies such as:

Several companies have benefited from the Stony Point Class Pass program and transformed how they approach Salesforce Training.

"Stony Point's Class Pass has been an effective --and extremely cost-efficient-- way to get our new hires up to speed on Salesforce fast," said Alex Sutherland, Salesforce Practice Director, Liberty IT Solution. "It also provided our more senior people an accelerated path to earning additional Salesforce Certifications."

Visit Class Pass to learn how Stony Point and Class Pass can provide solutions for your Salesforce training needs.

About Stony Point

Stony Point, Inc. is a Salesforce Consulting and ISV partner focused on helping people who work with Salesforce. Stony Point helps global organizations improve their return on investment in Salesforce by providing comprehensive Salesforce end-user training and adoption, Salesforce technical training, change management, recruiting, permanent placement and staffing services. To learn more about Stony Point, please visit stonyp.com .

