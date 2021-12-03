Indio Management Accepts 204-Unit Assignment in Arlington, TX

DALLAS, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Indio Management, a Dallas leader in property management solutions, has accepted a new management assignment for 600 East Apartments, a 204-unit asset in Arlington, Texas, partnering with WindMass Capital, a privately owned commercial real estate investment and development company.

Arlington has emerged as a blooming market, given its central location between Dallas and Fort Worth, with heavy investments being made by both the Texas Rangers and Dallas Cowboys. Along with Six Flags Over Texas, the trinity of entertainment landmarks will continue to create a massive boom in Arlington's growth, as the city's population has grown to its peak of 400,316 in 2021.

This assignment marks the 11th deal between the two parties, further expanding upon their previous operations across Dallas, Arlington, Fort Worth, and Stephenville.

Indio Management has been active in the region for close to 10 years, overseeing hundreds of communities totaling over 14,000 units throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth market.

The addition of 600 East Apartments is seen as a continuation of Indio Management's strategic growth plan that has allowed for its continued success over the years. The company has achieved a consistent growth rate, creating more than 250 jobs since 2020 and establishing its firm as an industry leader.

Founder and President of Indio Management, Seth Bame, comments on the management assignment, stating, "this is just another step forward in our partnership with WindMass, and we continue to refine our services to tailor the needs of each specific project. We're confident that our expertise within the apartment sector will prove beneficial to 600 East Apartments, and we look forward to making it a success."

Indio Management has been a leading provider of professional property management services throughout Texas since 2011. Indio is inspired and driven to offer quality apartments, superior customer service, and memorable living experiences. Entrepreneurial, unorthodox, and responsive, Indio manages assets as they are their own and treats residents like family – their approach is the kind not taken by traditional property management groups. Indio brings a special brand of full service, institutional-like property management capability that prioritizes relationship building.

