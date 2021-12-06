Christmas Has Arrived In The Metaverse - AR Titan Speed 3D Inc. Launches New Funkar Gifting Service Platform - The First To Enter Metaverse

TAIPEI, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When "Metaverse"swept the world, Apple CEO Tim Cook said "I stay away from buzzwords and prefer to call it augmented reality", praising AR as the core technology behind Metaverse. Mastering the hard powers of AR technology and combining that with infinite creative artistry, Speed 3D Inc. has taken the lead on AR digital commerce and is excited to announce the launch of "FunkAR - AR Gifting Service Platform", inviting everyone to celebrate this year's Christmas in the Metaverse.

Content is King in the Metaverse, with emphasis on superior delivery of a Reality and Immersive Experience

Founder and CEO of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg had recently announced changing its company name from Facebook to Meta, and described Metaverse as a virtual world where users are not only able to see its content but also take part in it through work and play. Chairman and CEO of Speed 3D Inc. Marvin Chiu adds, "In order to achieve an ideal reality and immersive experience, content exquisiteness and mobile phone performance, alongside the popularity of 5G and 6G are distinctively important."

With soft and hard powers combined, Speed 3D Inc. has become an architect in the Metaverse

Speed 3D Inc. started its business using 3D Avatar technology to complete facial analysis and detection with instant scan. Over the last 3 years, the company has worked with over 200 international brands in the global marketplace and has accumulated a vast array of unique AR technology project experiences. With the company's development of FunkAR – WebAR Gifting Service Platform, Speed 3D Inc. is heading straight to the Metaverse in a full-speed rocket, ready to pioneer the construction of a new world in the Metaverse.

"Everyone is anxious to enter the Metaverse, yet with its doors now wide open, there is nothing inside. Soft and hard powers including but not limited to virtual identities, diverse contents, and immersive experiences are all necessary to construct the Metaverse. To this, we are completely ready!" comments Chiu.

FunkAR gifting platform launches virtual gifting – dare to imagine, ready to fulfill

Subsequent to FunkAR's release of the "AR Card", "AR Gift"is to be launched today -simultaneously with an international version, ready to stun the world! In its release video, Chiu first appears as the prominent general during the early Tang Dynasty Xue Rengui and then space robot, demonstrating the ability to control climate and environment. "In the Metaverse, as long as you dare to imagine, you can become any character you imagine, and any means of superpower can be fulfilled." says an excited Chiu.

Combining social engagement and interaction with digital commerce, FunkAR is THE entrance to Metaverse.

Combining social engagement and interaction with digital commerce, FunkAR is THE entrance to Metaverse. Users can create real-time customizable AR cards and gifts; on top of widely seen cakes, floral bouquets, other interesting decorative options include dinosaurs, planets, rockets – amusing choices that display the infinite possibilities of AR. More interestingly, FunkAR may also be offering NFT limited collections in the near future, or expanding to offline product redemptions, promising a more immediate and interesting experience.

Celebrate this year's Christmas in the Metaverse, and realize your seasonal wishes with AR

With Christmas season approaching, FunkAR has also launched its new Christmas-themed pavilion, inviting everyone to celebrate this year's Christmas in the Metaverse! Consider sending a customizable AR greeting card to your friends and family – this collectible seasonal wish not only retains the warm sentiments that come with a hand-made greeting card, it is also engaging and interactive, sure to bring an abundance of surprise, joy, laughter to its recipients.

funk-ar.com

Speed 3D Inc. is a foremost pioneer in the Augmented Reality (AR) application field, focusing on creative AR content and new generation AR platforms development on the global market.

