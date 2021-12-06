Unanet Chosen by Ecco Select to Help Company Scale

DULLES, Va., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions for the government contractor (GovCon) industry, announced today that ECCO Select has chosen Unanet ERP for GovCon to help manage its incredible growth and scale. ECCO Select, headquartered in Kansas City, Mo, specializes in commercial and federal IT services, consulting and talent acquisition.

With 500-plus employees, ECCO Select has three offices and operates nationwide. Its clients are composed of both federal agencies as well as a wide variety of Fortune 1000 companies in the United States and Canada. It has grown significantly in recent years, yet it has still been using one-off, disparate systems to manage critical business functions such as payroll, accounting and CRM. The various software packages don't integrate, and ECCO Select employees spend much of their time logging in and toggling between different programs just to get their work done.

It became clear to Jeanette Prenger, Founder and CEO of Ecco Select, that the company's growth would continue, so it was time to invest in a more sophisticated and comprehensive ERP system. Prenger and her team conducted a thorough evaluation of all GovCon-specific software packages, starting with programs that her business units were familiar with and favored.

"As an IT solution provider and consultant, we have extensive expertise in rigorously evaluating and selecting software for our clients, so we used that same expertise for our own ERP selection process," said Prenger. "We applied a thoughtful and detailed evaluation process in which we judged different systems that were specific to our industry. Unanet won on its merits and ability to help us manage the workflow of our GovCon and enterprise clients."

By implementing the Unanet ERP for GovCon platform, ECCO Select will have a comprehensive solution that provides across-the-board efficiencies in the near-term, and an ERP system that can scale as the company grows in the coming years.

ECCO Select is already in the process of implementing Unanet ERP and plans to roll-out the solution to its headquarters staff in Q1 2022.

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for Government Contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 3,400 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit www.unanet.com.

About Ecco Select

Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, and founded in 1995, ECCO Select is proud to serve both the commercial and government sectors, harnessing our solutions to enhance the capability of technology for our clients. We are proud to be a minority- and woman-owned business. For 25 years, ECCO Select has worked hard to develop a reputation for providing IT solutions for Data Management and Data Science, Help Desk and Infrastructure Operations, Program and Project Management, Cyber Security, Visualization and Reporting, Web Design/Development and Cloud (Public/Private/Hybrid) Services. ECCO Select is committed to providing the right solutions to meet our clients' needs.

For more information about ECCO Select and our services, please visit us at: www.eccoselect.com/industries/government/

