Indonesia is ready to welcome US investors in local thriving start-ups

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a bid to promote local potential and further support start-ups, the Indonesia's Ministry of Communication and Informatics has initiated an online networking event for the United States (US) investors on December 6, 2021. The event is a part of the Joint Exhibition & Junction of start-up Landscape in Indonesia or JEJALA ID, a networking event held by the Ministry to help connect start-up founders with investors and venture capitalists.

Jejala Indonesia USA Roadshow

It will be attended by the Ministry's Director-General of Informatics Applications, Semuel Abrijani Pangerapan, and founders from growing start-up sectors in the country, namely Benedicto Haryono (Co-Founder at Lunaria Annua Teknologi, company creator of KoinWorks) and Anggi Utami (Operation, People and Customer Service at Nicslab).

"The ministry will continue to encourage and support Indonesian start-ups to remain relevant and responsive towards technology development by facilitating them to attract investment from A Series venture capital, through a matchmaking system of JEJALA ID. We do hope that our thriving start-ups business will contribute to job creations, economic growth as well as digital transformation in our society," said Semuel Abrijani Pangerapan, Ministry's Director-General of Informatics Applications.

Thriving local startups on the rise across the nation

At present, Indonesia records 2,100 start-ups with 9 unicorn status -- valuations at US$1 billion -- that made the country the second-largest promising digital technology hub in Southeast Asia after Singapore which has 15 unicorns. Moreover, with the largest youngest demographics in the region, Indonesia is likely to be more willing to adopt new technologies, and the rising middle class is linked to the consistent increase in gross domestic product per capita over the last decade, where it grows 3.51% in the third quarter of 2021 y-o-y regardless of global economic slowdown.

The robust growth is not also dominated in the capital Jakarta region, but the positive trend reached out to other cities in Indonesia as well. Supported by demographics, expanding middle class, increase in smartphone and data usage, as well as growth in private equity capital, Indonesia is confident to receive numerous types of investment models. All these attractive factors are supported by the government Omnibus Law, effective from 2020, which makes it easier for foreign investors as it reduces regulatory barriers to investment.

To further sustain the momentum, The Ministry of Communications and Informatics has continuously developed networking programs to strengthen relationship between US investors and Indonesian startups. One of the most anticipating events is the upcoming JEJALA ID, which comprises of roadshows, workshops, and seminars for foreign investors and startup founders in Indonesia.

For further information about Indonesian startups ecosystem and to register in JEJALA ID networking event, please visit https://jejala.id.

About the Ministry of Communications and Informatics

The Ministry of Communications and Informatics is the official government agency of Indonesia tasked with formulating and implementing national policies in the field of communication and informatics. It is also responsible for accelerating the distribution of information technology and digital infrastructure so that the public can have efficient access to up-to-date telecommunications and internet networks.

For more information about JEJALA ID as well as the start-up industry in Indonesia, visit the Ministry of Communications and Informatics website at www.kominfo.go.id.

