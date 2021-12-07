Minnesota Lottery Scoops Up Fun With The First Ever DIG DUG™ Instant Ticket

WINNIPEG, MB, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Pollard Banknote Limited (TSX: PBL) ("Pollard Banknote") extends congratulations to the Minnesota Lottery on the launch of its new DIG DUG™ instant ticket, making it the first ever Lottery to include the iconic arcade classic as part of an instant ticket lineup!

Available exclusively through Pollard Banknote and under license from BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc., the oversized $10 instant ticket features retro graphics and multiple playstyles that are reminiscent of the original arcade game, giving players the chance to win a top-prize of $200,000! In addition, all non-winning tickets can be entered into 2nd Chance draws for 'A-Mazing' prize packages, including three separate grand prize draws for a DIG DUG™ Counter Cade Arcade machine!

"We are always focused on providing appealing and engaging new games to our players, and DIG DUG™, with its combination of amusing graphics and entertaining game play, delivers on all aspects," said Adam Prock, Executive Director, Minnesota Lottery. "Given the positive reaction that we have previously seen when debuting instant tickets featuring classic arcade games, we think Minnesota players are going to be thrilled with this new game."

To support the launch, Pollard Banknote supplied the Lottery with marketing support, including point-of-sale wobblers, digital advertisement and co-branded DIG DUG™ and Minnesota Lottery merchandise, such as baseball hats, stainless steel water bottles, and t-shirts.

"For many years and to the enjoyment of its players, the Minnesota Lottery has been using recognizable brands to enhance its instant ticket portfolio and appeal to new and existing players alike," said Brad Thompson, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Pollard Banknote. "Like Tetris®, PAC-MAN® and Ms.PAC-MAN® before it, all of which are part of Pollard Banknote's Arcade Classics Collection, we are confident that DIG DUG™ will be well received by players, 'digging up' sales for the important programs that the Minnesota Lottery supports."

Pollard Banknote's Licensed Products team offers full turnkey programs that include the design, programming, and printing of themed tickets, as well as various options such as 2nd Chance draws, a POS program, and broadcast and digital marketing.

DIG DUG™&©BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.

About Minnesota Lottery

The Minnesota Lottery raises money for programs that positively impact the lives of Minnesotans. It offers uniquely Minnesotan games of chance that are held to the highest standard of integrity and security. Since 1990, the Lottery has returned more than $3.1 billion to programs that benefit all Minnesotans, including the state's most precious natural resources, education, health care and more.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high quality instant ticket products, licensed games, Schafer Systems and Fastrak retail merchandising solutions, and a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class mkodo game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64.3% by the Pollard family and 35.7% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the TSX (PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

