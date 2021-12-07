Predictive Health Diagnostics Company's PULS Cardiac Test Plays Key Role in Detecting Vascular Inflammation Common After Receiving COVID-19 Vaccines

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Predictive Health Diagnostics Company, Inc. ("PHDC" or "the Company"), is a diagnostics platform company that develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty diagnostic tests combining science, technology, and proprietary analytics. These tests detect diseases with significant unmet medical needs and improve patient care. The company commented on the role of its PULS Cardiac Test™ in identifying vascular inflammation and cardiac risks in patients after receiving double-dose COVID-19 vaccines. In studies of COVID-19 vaccinated patients, significant increases in PULS Test vascular inflammation markers leading to an increased risk of acute coronary syndrome were revealed in most subjects.

Study data was presented at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2021 held in November. The study author concluded that "mRNA [vaccines] increase vascular inflammation of the endothelium and may account for the observations of increased thrombosis, cardiomyopathy, and other vascular events following vaccination."

PULS Cardiac Tests were given to patients two to ten weeks following the second dose of mRNA vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna, and the PULS Test scores were then compared to the results of tests conducted three to five months prior to receiving the vaccine. The test comparisons showed that protein biomarkers, which are diagnostic of vascular inflammation and are used to generate the score for ACS probability, significantly increased.

"We know that COVID-19 vaccines are the best course of action for protecting individuals and stopping the spread of COVID-19 – but this study indicates that the PULS Cardiac Test is clinically useful for identifying at-risk patients post vaccinations," said PHDC Chief Medical Officer Douglas S. Harrington, M.D. "Under normal conditions, nearly 66% of cardiac risk is underestimated. But during the pandemic, it is crucial that physicians, healthcare workers and patients realize that ACS risk can be increased. Our PULS test can be given to any vaccinated or post-COVID-19 patient, especially with co-morbidities like obesity, diabetes, or existing heart disease, to identify vascular inflammation associated with increased risk for developing ACS. Healthcare providers can act on PULS vascular inflammatory markers and the PULS scores to take immediate measures to closely monitor and treat their patients identified as having an increased level of inflammation."

Increased vascular inflammation has also been detected in patients who have been infected by COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status, and inflammation was markedly less in those who had been vaccinated. This nascent complication of the ongoing pandemic can only be helped with targeted diagnostic tools like the PULS test.

The PULS Cardiac Test™ diagnoses vascular inflammation and is used to generate a risk of a patient experiencing a heart attack or stroke in the near future. Tests are available for order by physicians.

Predictive Health Diagnostics Company (PHDC) is a leading specialty diagnostics development platform company that develops, manufactures, and distributes unique medical tests combining science, technology, and proprietary analytics that detect diseases with significant unmet medical needs and support better therapeutic outcomes. The Company's PULS Cardiac Test™, marketed in the U.S., the Middle East, Asia, and Canada, identifies asymptomatic patients at risk of a heart attack who are missed by the current standard of care, and its DIABETESpredict™ test, distributed throughout North America, identifies genetic risk of type 2 diabetes before symptoms or abnormal lab results are discovered, and provides in depth information to those already diagnosed. PHDC's laboratory information systems use data from multiple sources including proteomics, genetics, metabolics, biochemistry, phenotype, and imaging to address among the most challenging clinical problems. Morningstar Laboratories, a PHDC company, is a Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA)-certified and College of American Pathologists (CAP)-accredited laboratory offering comprehensive and customized services based on Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) and Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) regulations and ISO 15189 standards. To learn more, visit PHDC at phdiagnostics.com, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, our industry, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this document speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

