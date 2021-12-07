Wreaths Across America at Arlington National Cemetery

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wreaths Across America (WAA) will take place at Arlington National Cemetery (ANC) and the Soldiers' and Airmen's Home National Cemetery (SAHNC) on two different days this year, one reserved for family pass holders and the other for the public. On National Wreaths Across America Day, ANC will be one of 3,100 participating locations nationwide where wreaths are placed by a volunteer at the base of a veteran's headstone or columbarium niche to honor their legacy and remember their sacrifice. This will be the 30th year that the non-profit's founder, Morrill Worcester, will be placing wreaths at ANC. Detailed below are the event specifics and logistical information for anyone who would like to volunteer.

Family Pass Holder Day

Family Pass Holder Day:

On Sunday, December 12, in response to very positive family pass holder feedback last year, family pass holders only are invited to lay WAA wreaths at their loved ones' gravesite from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

There is no registration necessary for family pass holder day. Both pedestrian and driving family pass holders must present their official ANC family pass (photocopies are not accepted) to receive a wreath from the funeral queuing lanes. The cemetery will be open to the general public; however, no wreaths will be given to the general public who do not present a family pass. WAA wreaths will only be provided to family pass holders, with one wreath per loved one.

If a family pass holder chooses to place a wreath at SAHNC, then a wreath may be picked up at the ANC funeral queuing lanes and taken to SAHNC.

National Wreaths Across America Day:

On Saturday, December 18, members of the general public can take part in this year's National Wreaths Across America Day beginning at 8 a.m.

Registration:

Registration is required at https://learn.wreathsacrossamerica.org/anc2021. We are committed to ensuring the safety of all those who want to participate. As such, we will have designated entry gates and times for a limited number of registered volunteers to enter. The entry times will open up as the previous hour is filled. The first wave of volunteers will be admitted at 8 a.m. on Saturday, December 18. Once the capacity is met for the first hour, the 9 a.m. hour will open, and so on until the daily capacity is met.

National Wreaths Across America Day

Register for 1 of 3 locations:

1) South Gate: Located at the end of South Gate Road, accessible from Columbia Pike and adjacent to the US Air Force Memorial. Is a 15-minute walk from the Pentagon Metro stop; walk west on Columbia Pike, under the Rte. 27 overpass and up to the intersection of Columbia Pike and S. Joyce St.

2) ANC Main Entrance on Memorial Avenue: Located at the end of Memorial Avenue just west of Arlington Memorial Bridge and Potomac Park. It is a 5-minute walk from the Arlington Cemetery Metro stop; walk west on Memorial Avenue.

3) Ord & Weitzel Gate: Located on the north side of the cemetery near the US Marine Corps Memorial (Iwo Jima). It is a 15-minute walk from the Rosslyn Metro stop; walk south on N. Meade St., across Arlington Blvd., and through the US Marine Corps Memorial park.

Public Transportation:

Please be prepared for increased travel patterns. We encourage you to take public transportation, but please note that there may be some delays on Metro due to reduced service levels. Please exit through the same gate you entered and use the same Metro station for your return travel.

The best option is to take the Metro stop closest to the gate you registered at: Pentagon Metro for South Gate, Arlington Cemetery Metro for the main entrance, and Rosslyn Metro for Ord & Weitzel Gate.

Customers traveling to the event on Metro are encouraged to purchase fare ahead of time. The best option, to avoid lines, is SmarTrip mobile pay (https://wmata.com/fares/MobilePay/index.cfm). Download the SmarTrip app for iOS or Android to transfer an existing SmarTrip card to your mobile device or purchase a mobile SmarTrip card ($2 card fee applies). Add enough value for your round-trip travel or buy a One-Day Pass for $13.

Ride Share:

If you choose to arrive by ride share (Uber or Lyft), the drop off and pick up location is at the Hayes Lot in Pentagon City (1100 S Hayes St.).

Parking:

Parking will be available in the Pentagon South Parking Lot and Pentagon North Parking Lot. As this is a walking event, please prepare to walk to your registered gate from your Metro or parking location. You may access the ANC Main Gate on Memorial Ave. by pedestrian walking paths from these two parking lots. The ANC Parking Garage will be reserved for handicap parking only. There is no vehicle access inside the cemetery.

ADA Accessibility:

There is no vehicle access inside the cemetery. The ANC Parking Garage will be reserved for handicap parking only.

To access the ANC Parking Garage, drivers must first go to the Pentagon North Parking Lot and present a handicapped placard or have a handicapped license plate. Drivers will then be escorted to the garage. This ADA accessible access point for parking is only available until 7:30 a.m.

After 7:30 a.m. or until the ANC parking garage is full, ADA accessible volunteers should park in either the Pentagon North Parking Lot or the Pentagon South Parking Lot. There will be Metro shuttles from the Pentagon Metro stop and the Pentagon North Parking Lot to the South Gate entrance. If you choose to follow this option, then please register for the volunteer entry at the South Gate entrance.

Wreaths Out:

On, Saturday, January 22, 2022, the public is invited to Wreaths Out to assist in removing the wreaths from headstones from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at both ANC and SAAHC. The general public is welcome to attend; no registration is required.

Arlington National Cemetery is complying with the Department of Defense directives and supplemental Force Health Protection Guidance for the Novel Coronavirus Outbreak, and with current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance for this virus. The health protection of our workforce and our visitors is a top priority, and ANC maintains our commitment to honor the nation's veterans who rest on these iconic grounds. Masks will be required inside all ANC buildings and are optional outside during the events.

Visit our website for the most updated WAA event and visitor information at www.arlingtoncemetery.mil

# # #

Media contacts:

Amber Caron

(207) 513-6457

acaron@wreathsacrossamerica.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wreaths Across America