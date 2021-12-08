Anker Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary By Becoming World's No.1 Mobile Charging Brand Unveils Plans to Rebrand Product Lines and Bring More Focus to Industrial Design

BELLEVUE, Wash., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anker, the global leader in charging technology, today announced that in 2020, the company sold over 54 million products across 146 countries, achieving the goal of becoming the world's number one charging brand (1).

In 2011, Anker entered into the charging category by offering replacement laptop batteries through Amazon.com. Today, Anker has become a pioneer in Power Delivery (PD), developing products that help consumers keep their devices charged at home, in the office and on-the-go.

Steven Yang, CEO of Anker Innovations, said, "I'm very proud of my team and grateful to all of our customers, partners and friends. But this is just the beginning. We have a number of exciting product lines and technologies to unveil in 2022."

The New Anker Charging Series

With the launch of the new MagGo series earlier this year, Anker showcased a new focus on industrial design and color options. MagGo was the first product line to utilize the company's new naming convention.

Starting today, Anker will begin organizing all of its products into five different categories. Each of these new categories will offer a unique value proposition and make it easier for consumers to locate the right product for their charging use case.

Series 3: Devoted to Anker's value-priced, best-selling products including hubs, cables, PowerBanks and more. Examples include: Anker 341 USB-C Hub (7-in-1) and Anker 325 Power Bank (PowerCore 20K)

Series 4: Limited edition products as well as co-branded charging accessories will make up this category. More details on these products will be available soon.

Series 5: Products in Series 5 will feature premium materials and higher-end technologies. Examples include: Anker 511 Charger (Nano Pro) and Anker 521 Portable Power Station (PowerHouse 256Wh)

Series 6: Anker's flagship lifestyle category will be focused on improving the overall user experience through innovative industrial design and color options. Examples include: Anker MagGo Series and Anker 641 USB-C to Lightning Cable (Flow, 6ft Silicone)

Series 7: Anker's high-performance category, targeting consumers that want access to premium technologies such as GaN II and Thunderbolt 4.0. Examples include: Anker 715 Charger (Nano II 65W) and Anker 757 Thunderbolt Docking Station (Apex, 12-in-1, Thunderbolt 4)

About Anker Innovations

Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of consumer products to support premium audio, home entertainment, home security and smart appliances. This innovation is being led by its four key brands: Anker, eufy, Nebula and Soundcore.

About Anker

Anker is a global leader in fast-charging technology. Anker's core focus is to develop products that leverage new technologies such as GaN and its own PowerIQ smart chips. This includes wireless chargers, portable chargers, car chargers and wall chargers, as well as cables and hubs. Find more about Anker at anker.com .

