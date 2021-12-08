Axon Introduces Axon Attorney Premier; the First Digital Evidence Management System Designed Specifically For Prosecutors and Defense Attorneys

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon (Nasdaq: AXON ), the global leader in connected public safety technologies, today announced the launch of Axon Attorney Premier, the first digital evidence management system designed specifically to streamline the discovery process for prosecutors and defense attorneys.



In recent years, there has been an influx of digital evidence, increasing the amount of evidence prosecutors and defense attorneys must review and manage as part of their efforts to administer justice. Axon Attorney Premier empowers prosecutors and defense attorneys to easily manage various forms of digital evidence, including body-worn video, in-car video, interview room video, CCTV video, photographs, audio, documents and more. Built from the ground up to optimize discovery, Attorney Premier allows attorneys to thoroughly review evidence in less time and in one secure location.

"Our District Attorney's Office has been working with Axon to meet the many challenges that face us with the volume of videos and other digital discovery that now fills the files of each case," says Dan Rubinstein, District Attorney at 21st Judicial District Attorney's Office in Colorado. "We have found Axon's approach to be responsive and found Attorney Premier to be refreshing and innovative."



Axon's research, including hundreds of interviews with prosecutors, defense attorneys and other stakeholders, revealed that the proliferation of digital evidence has forced highly-trained attorneys to spend up to a third of their time on clerical work. Public defenders often have as little as 6 minutes with a client before entering a plea deal, while prosecutors often have less than an hour to make a charging decision. Both sides often have hours of video evidence to review for each case. There exists a clear need for a shareable and scalable digital evidence management system that enables attorneys to efficiently review, share, and present all necessary evidence.

"Axon Attorney Premier is a game-changer for prosecutors and defense attorneys. This new software will optimize discovery workflows for attorneys, enabling them to understand the status of each piece of evidence at a glance, and providing them fingertip access to hours of video footage from body cameras, security cameras, drone footage and more," says Brian Glaister, Head of Justice Solutions at Axon. "Axon Attorney Premier removes the tedious administrative work in acquiring and managing evidence, allowing prosecutors and defense attorneys to make decisions and take action quicker to better serve their clients and pursue justice."



Axon Attorney Premier is the latest product in the Axon Justice line, a network of interconnected systems designed to simplify evidence-sharing workflow from law enforcement to prosecutors and defense attorneys all the way to the courts.

About Axon

Axon's mission is to protect life, and we know this includes the public defenders and prosecutors who help administer justice for those involved in crimes. Axon's Justice solution provides one centralized location for receiving, managing and safely storing digital evidence with a clear audit trail to ensure evidence authenticity and chain of custody is never compromised.



Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737 . Axon is a global company with headquarters in Scottsdale, Ariz. and global software engineering hub in Seattle, Wash., as well as additional offices in Australia, Canada, Finland, Vietnam, the UK and the Netherlands.



