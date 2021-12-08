Bechtel selected as delivery partner for Metrolinx' Ontario Line

TORONTO, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bechtel, one of the world's most respected engineering, construction and project management companies, has been selected as the delivery partner for Metrolinx' Ontario Line in Toronto, a vital part of plans to create a more connected regional transit system.

bechtel.com. (PRNewsFoto/Bechtel)

Bechtel, with sub-vendors Bantrel Co. and Comtech Group Inc, will provide resources, experience, and knowledge in preparation for the construction of the 15.6 kilometer (9.7 miles) rapid transit line through the city of Toronto. The Ontario Line will be the first new subway line project in 50 years with Bechtel bringing its expertise of working in similar urban environments to better maximize opportunities for contractors to deliver the project and engage with community and industry stakeholders to address construction concerns.

"Bechtel is extremely pleased to have been selected by Metrolinx as their delivery partner for the Ontario Line in Toronto," said Kelvin Sims, Bechtel general manager, Infrastructure Americas. "Our team will bring considerable experience and lessons learned from similar recent roles around the world to help establish a collaborative integrated project team with the client and its other consultants and contractors. We look forward to the challenges and excitement of this historic project."

The project will require a mix of surface, elevated, and underground tracks to bring transit to more communities and will travel through dozens of vibrant neighborhoods.

"The Ontario Line will be part of a truly integrated transit network that will make getting around the city and the entire region easier and more intuitive," said Malcolm McKay, Ontario Line program sponsor for Metrolinx. "Teams across Metrolinx are excited for this important project which will lift communities up and make them more successful and sustainable as the city grows."

The northern terminus will be located near the Science Centre and a critical connection to the Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit line. The project's southern terminus will be at or near Exhibition Place and Ontario Place along the City's waterfront. The project includes 15 stations, six interchanges with other modes of transit, passenger pick-ups and drop off areas, and a maintenance and storage facility. The current anticipated completion of the project is end of 2030.

About Bechtel

Bechtel is a trusted engineering, construction and project management partner to industry and government. Differentiated by the quality of our people and our relentless drive to deliver the most successful outcomes, we align our capabilities to our customers' objectives to create a lasting positive impact. Since 1898, we have helped customers complete more than 25,000 projects in 160 countries on all seven continents that have created jobs, grown economies, improved the resiliency of the world's infrastructure, increased access to energy, resources, and vital services, and made the world a safer, cleaner place.

Bechtel serves the Energy; Infrastructure; Nuclear, Security & Environmental; and Mining & Metals markets. Our services span from initial planning and investment, through start-up and operations. www.bechtel.com

Media contacts

Bechtel:

Maricela Gomez

T : +1 213-271-2476

Email: mgomez5@bechtel.com

Metrolinx:

Anne-Marie Aikins

T: +1 416-576-0859

Email: annemarie.aikins@metrolinx.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bechtel