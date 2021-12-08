Cambridge Wilkinson Investment Banking Closes $300 Million Asset Management Transaction

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Wilkinson ("CW") is pleased to announce the closing of a $300MM tranche of an asset management assignment for a client that is an institutional credit manager for many institutional groups that have yield requirements. Our client is a long track record fixed income / credit group that has the ability to structure portfolios for investors that are seeking yield based on their specific requirements. Our client works very closely with investors who can provide separately managed accounts and/or their corporate balance sheets, in order to understand their yield and risk tolerances as they construct actively managed customized credit portfolios.

"In this interest rate environment and yield starved world that we live in, we are incredibly fortunate that we are able to work with such high-quality yield generators for our investor base. Our clients who have yield needs work with us to seek out risk adjusted returns across the private and public credit spectrums. We are seeing very strong demand going into year end, and believe that this strong demand for yield will continue as we enter 2022," said Rob Bolandian, Partner and Global Head of Investment Banking at Cambridge Wilkinson.



About Us:

Cambridge Wilkinson is a leading global investment bank with the speed, connections, and the confidence to get transactions done. With a focus on middle market companies, we arrange debt and equity capital raises from $25 million to $5 billion and advise on mergers and acquisitions. In addition, we also provide flexible and scalable leverage facilities and credit facilities for private equity funds and alternative credit funds. We bring deep experience working with specialty finance institutions, real estate entities, funds as well as businesses spanning a variety of other industries. We offer unique access to a broad network of capital sources including large family offices, credit funds, banks, non-bank credit groups, insurance companies, private equity, sovereigns, and endowments.

All securities assignments are completed through Avalon Securities, Ltd. a FINRA member and SEC registered broker-dealer.

Rob Bolandian, Partner & Global Head of Investment Banking

RBolandian@cambridgewilkinson.com

Howard Chernin, Partner & COO

HChernin@cambridgewilkinson.com

US 1-646-582-9423

