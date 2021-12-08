Connexions and ProxyPics Increase Efficiencies on 1004D Inspections

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Connexions, the all-in-one appraisal management software platform that provides high-quality automation, reporting, data analytics and integration to real estate valuations, is pleased to announce its latest software integration with ProxyPics. ProxyPics is a provider of residential and commercial property inspection services, including 1004D final inspections.

Now, when a 1004D appraisal order comes into Connexions, appraisers can choose to complete their appraisal the traditional way or they can choose ProxyPics. By selecting the ProxyPics option, the appraiser will be directed to the ProxyPics app to take photos of the property for the final inspection of the 1004D. The ProxyPics app automatically completes the 1004D and sends it back into Connexions for the lender to complete the loan approval process.

"Our team is particularly excited about this new integration as it brings immense value to both lenders and appraisers," says Tom McCormick, President & CEO of Connexions. "Whether for a brand-new construction or a property undergoing extensive renovations, ProxyPics 1004D functionality means our clients experience a seamless appraisal process that saves time and effort."

"ProxyPics continues to innovate and offer cutting edge solutions to streamline the inspection process for its clients and vendors. A partnership with Connexions will expand our outreach and make these solutions easily available for clients to benefit from," says Luke Tomaszewski, CEO of ProxyPics.

To learn more about how the Connexions integration with ProxyPics can automate and accelerate the appraisal process, request a demo today!

About Connexions

Connexions is a leading provider of innovative technology solutions for lenders, mortgage brokers, appraisers, and appraisal management companies to achieve a faster and more efficient real estate valuation experience. Connexions is backed by The Nationwide Group (TNG) — a pioneer of outsourced financial services software and the leading appraisal management company. For more information, visit www.GetConnexions.com.

About ProxyPics

ProxyPics is designed to make region specific photos and data available on demand. The user-friendly platform leverages the gig economy by utilizing a crowdsource model to recruit photo takers, or Proxies, across the nation to complete assignments with their mobile device, day or night.

View original content:

SOURCE Connexions