'DocNow' ramps up expansion in telehealth delivery with prolific support initiatives for partnering physicians.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital-health platform 'DocNow' has embarked on a series of initiatives to further assist participating physicians on its platform. With some of these initiatives already underway, physicians/healthcare providers can now actively expand their scope of practice, maximize outreach & connectivity when teaming up with fellow professionals, swiftly conduct in-depth, one-on-one telehealth calls with patients; all this and more with the advantages of DocNow's personalized & smartly tailored pricing framework.
'DocNow' powers up VoIP technology for enhanced connectivity. Partnering physicians can expect to deliver the best possible virtual care experience to patients with DocNow's advanced VoIP protocols that render high-quality voice communications with zero interruption, call-dropout or network latency issues.
'DocNow' unravels its one-click quick response (QR) code reading feature for prompt recognition & database optimization. For existing healthcare practitioners, instant onboarding of physicians is now as handy as a single click. For practitioners looking to integrate as many professionals into the fold, DocNow's QR code reading feature is a trend-setting, ahead-of-the-curve initiative.
'DocNow' steers a new course in pricing with its impeccably tailored, customer-driven pricing model. DocNow has recently rolled-out a new pricing structure that is physician-centered and prioritizes efficiency. Partnering physicians can now rest easy with DocNow's fully integrated 24/7 virtual set-up & support, available at a $250 annual fee (an additional $19.99 for every 'new' patient added) all with zero cancellation charges. DocNow's new pricing model is essentially value-centric and ensures that prioritized virtual healthcare assistance remains an accessible and affordable proposition for patients and service providers alike.
DocNow is a one-stop patient-practitioner virtual connectivity platform, specializing in end-to-end digitized healthcare delivery. DocNow offers patients fully integrated round-the-clock access to over 500 licensed physicians across the US, with an extensive repertoire of personalized and user-friendly virtual healthcare services to choose from.
