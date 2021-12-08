The Los Angeles Film School Recognized for 4 Top Programs in the U.S. Higher education resource guide releases the best institution programs for 2022

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The film and graphic design programs at The Los Angeles Film School are ranked among the top degree programs in the U.S. by Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online/on-campus program rankings and higher education planning. The research identifies programs in the nation based on flexibility, faculty, course strength, cost, and reputation.

Intelligent.com implemented a unique methodology that ranks each program on a scale from 0 to 100 across five categories. The scoring system compares each university according to program strength, student readiness, return on investment, cost, and student engagement. Researchers compared 704 programs from 2,900 universities and colleges across the United States.

According to Intelligent.com, studies show that obtaining a degree increases income substantially, degree holders earning 84% more than those with only high school diplomas or those without a completed GED. The percentage difference in earnings continues to grow with higher learning degrees such as masters, doctoral or professional degrees, with the unemployment rate decreasing to as much as 1.1% for those with a doctorate.

The Los Angeles Film School offers flexible distance learning that appeals to busy adults or hybrid models that include on-campus and online formats. Both the film program and graphic design program were listed in the top 20 rankings for 2022. The degree programs at The L.A. Film School help students enhance and develop advanced skills for a variety of in-demand positions.

The Los Angeles Film School is recognized for the following degree programs:



Best Online Film Degree Programs | Ranked 2

https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-film-degree-program/

Best Online Bachelor's in Graphic Design Programs | Ranked 7

https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-graphic-design-degree-programs/

Best Graphic Design Degree Programs | Ranked 10

https://www.intelligent.com/best-graphic-design-degree-programs/

Best Film Degree Program | Ranked 14

https://www.intelligent.com/best-film-degree-program/

ABOUT LOS ANGELES FILM SCHOOL



The Los Angeles Film School is an accredited higher education institution located in the heart of Hollywood. The school has served the community and its students since 1999 and offers entertainment-focused Bachelor of Science degrees in Animation, Audio Production, Digital Filmmaking, Entertainment Business, Film Production, Graphic Design, Media Communications and Writing for Film & TV; and Associate of Science degrees in Audio Production, Music Production, and Film. The campus facilities include the historic RCA Building at 6363 Sunset Boulevard and the studios at 6690 Sunset Boulevard, where students have access to industry-standard equipment, editing labs, dub stages and recording studios.

The school's faculty of industry professionals have earned credits on major motion pictures, video games and music recordings. Numerous alumni have received awards at film festivals worldwide, engineered multi-platinum selling albums, and some credits include GRAMMY® and Oscar® nominations and wins. The school is a VA-approved institution and accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC).

For more information about The Los Angeles Film School, please visit: www.lafilm.edu or call 323.860.0789.

ABOUT INTELLIGENT.COM

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides that include the best degree programs and information about financial aid, internships, and even study strategies. Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students with comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

