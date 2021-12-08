Mattress Firm Empowers Consumers to Improve Well-Being with New Sleep Tracking App

Powered by SleepScore Labs, the App is Jam-Packed with Tools for Getting a Better Night's Rest and Establishes Foundation for Connected Ecosystem of Proven Sleep Solutions and Services

HOUSTON, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mattress Firm, the nation's largest mattress specialty retailer, today announced the launch of the Sleep.com mobile app for iOS and Android devices. With an embedded sleep tracker, the app unlocks personalized insights, recommendations, Sleep.com content and more, helping people improve their sleep and well-being. The app is powered by technology from SleepScore Labs, Mattress Firm's strategic partner and the industry-leading sleep science and improvement company.

Mattress Firm believes the path to wellness starts with better sleep, and while the right mattress is essential to a good night's sleep, quality rest starts before your head hits the pillow. Sleep.com, a wellness resource from the Sleep Experts at Mattress Firm, serves as a go-to source for learning how to sleep better and feel better with personalized expert guidance, wellness tips and the latest trends in sleep technology.

The Sleep.com app provides best-in-class sleep tracking that measures breathing rate and body movement without requiring a wearable device. It includes features such as a Smart Alarm, Snore Quiz, Sleep Goals and several other tools designed to help users monitor, understand and improve their sleep habits. Users can also consult with a certified sleep coach to build a personalized sleep improvement plan and a more meaningful relationship with rest. The app's Sleep Library gives users access to Sleep.com's wellness tips and sleep-related articles designed to guide them on their journey to getting quality rest and living a healthier life, both mentally and physically.

The addition to Mattress Firm's technology suite illustrates the company's continued focus on helping people put junk sleep to bed once and for all. "At Mattress Firm, our primary motivation is to help people sleep well and live better lives," said John Eck, President and CEO of Mattress Firm. "The beauty of the Sleep.com app is that you don't have to buy, wear or subscribe to anything to get great data about how you sleep and tips on how to improve your sleep over time."

Eck continued, "To further demonstrate our commitment, we intend to create an open platform, starting with the Sleep.com app, to give consumers an opportunity to connect to an entire ecosystem of best-in-class sleep technology and sleep improvement services. We invite all innovators to join the connected ecosystem and help improve America's health through better sleep."

With a Sleep.com app Premium account, consumers get the added benefits of features such as, Personalized Sleep Improvement Plan, Lifetime Sleep History and CheckUp, a sleep screener that identifies concerning sleep patterns and a Sleep Report that can be shared with healthcare providers.

"In preparing for the launch of the Sleep.com app, Mattress Firm drove a worldwide search for science backed technology which not only provides the most accurate, contact-free sleep measurement, but goes way beyond tracking and provides personalized advice and services to actually improve sleep. At SleepScore Labs, we are delighted to share and deliver on our partnership by improving the lives of millions of people through better sleep." said Colin Lawlor, Chief Executive Officer of SleepScore Labs.

The Sleep.com app is available for download on the App Store for iOS devices and on Google Play for Android devices.

About Mattress Firm

For the past 90 years, Mattress Firm has made it easy to get a great night's sleep by providing our customers an expertly curated collection of quality mattresses from the best brands. Today, with more than 2,400 neighborhood stores, we strive to match every customer with their perfect mattress at the perfect price. Our Sleep Experts™ help more than 3 million people a year find the right solution for their sleep needs. Our selection of mattresses and bedding accessories include leading brands such as Beautyrest®, Nectar®, Sealy®, Serta®, Simmons®, Sleepy's® Stearns & Foster®, Tempur-Pedic®, Tuft & Needle®, tulo®, and Purple®. We also offer customers Sleep.com as a go-to resource for learning how to sleep better and feel better. Committed to serving our communities, the Mattress Firm Foster Kids program, in partnership with the Ticket to Dream Foundation, joined forces with local foster care non-profit partners to help children in foster care get better sleep so they can shape a better future. For more information, visit http://www.mattressfirm.com .

About Sleep.com

Sleep.com, by the Sleep Experts at Mattress Firm, is a go-to resource for learning how to sleep better and feel better. With expert guidance, inspiring content, insightful data and curated products, the site is dedicated to caring for all people who want to achieve better sleep and greet the day feeling their strongest. To experience the community, join us at www.sleep.com .

Sleep.com does not provide medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment through its service or its available functions. The content and service provided are intended solely as a resource and informational tool to improve your sleep. Always seek the advice of a physician or qualified health provider for any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

About SleepScore Labs

We're the sleep science and improvement company changing the world by improving sleep, based on science and leading-edge technology. SleepScore Labs was founded in 2016 by a team of sleep experts from companies, institutions and organizations such as ResMed, Apple, Philips, and Harvard. Together, we enable leading companies and organizations to strengthen their health and wellness offerings, proven through better sleep. After studying over 90 million hours of sleep for over a decade, we created the world's most comprehensive suite of services which help consumers improve their sleep and companies to improve their offerings in the space. Initially a Joint Venture between ResMed, Dr. Mehmet Oz, and Pegasus Capital Advisors L.P, the company has grown to include other strategic partners and investors. Headquartered in Carlsbad, CA, with an office in Dublin, Ireland, we've developed SleepScore™ technology powered by ResMed to offer the world's most accurate sleep app. SleepScore Labs' ecosystem also provides data insights, product innovation and validation tools, and technology licensing opportunities for companies developing products and solutions aimed at improving the sleep of hundreds of millions of people.

SleepScore does not provide medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment through its service or its available functions. The content and service provided are intended solely as a resource and informational tool to improve your sleep. Always seek the advice of a physician or qualified health provider for any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

