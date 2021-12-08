NetEase Upgraded to 'A' by MSCI ESG Rating, Scores Improve on DJSI and Sustainalytics

HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NetEase, Inc. ("NetEase" or "the Company," NASDAQ: NTES; HKEX: 9999), one of China's leading internet and online game services providers, is pleased to announce that Morgan Stanley Capital International ("MSCI") has upgraded its MSCI ESG Rating to "A," surpassing 75% of the companies in the global media and entertainment industry. According to MSCI's latest ESG ratings, NetEase received outstanding scores for its ESG initiatives in the areas of "privacy and data security" and "human capital development" among global peers. The reconfigured ratings also noted NetEase's improvement in "carbon emissions" and "governance" areas, further recognizing NetEase's commitment and efforts to incorporate environmental and social responsibilities into the Company's strategies and operations.

MSCI is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community with over 50 years of expertise in research, data and technology. An MSCI ESG Rating is designed to measure a company's resilience to long-term, industry material environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks. The upgrade of NetEase's ESG rating from "BBB" to "A" acknowledges NetEase's commitment to and implementation of its ESG goals.

As a leading internet technology company, NetEase attaches significant importance to promoting all aspects of ESG in its operations, including corporate governance and behavior, human capital development, privacy and data security, environmental protection and corporate social responsibility, among others.

NetEase has integrated ESG throughout its corporate governance and operations. The new MSCI Rating identified that NetEase has established detailed policies and contingency plans, such as its Policy on Data Security and the NetEase Information Security Incident Contingency Plan, to enhance information security and promote data protection. The new rating also recognized NetEase's efforts to provide employees with a professional development path with its extensive talent training programs.

In addition to its upgrade from MSCI, NetEase also received recognition from other global ESG raters. In 2021, NetEase scored 39 points on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), representing a 117% increase from its score in 2020. On Sustainalytics' ESG risks assessment scale, NetEase received a score of 14.9 points, indicating a low level of ESG risk. With recognition from many of the prominent global ESG rating agencies, NetEase has solidified its leading position in ESG management among its peers.

NetEase was also included in the FTSE Emerging ESG Low Carbon Select Index and FTSE Asia (ex Japan) Emerging ESG Low Carbon Select Index on September 17, 2021, which encompassed 407 and 379 companies, respectively.

NetEase is dedicated to continuously improving its sustainability performance by further refining its policies and practices and by strengthening its ESG information disclosure procedures. As a responsible corporate citizen, NetEase remains steadfast and will continue to fulfill its commitment to its customers, investors, employees and communities to operate in a sustainable way.

About NetEase, Inc.

As a leading internet technology company based in China, NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES; HKEX: 9999) is dedicated to providing premium online services centered around innovative and diverse content, community, communication and commerce. NetEase develops and operates some of China's most popular mobile and PC-client games. In more recent years, NetEase has expanded into international markets including Japan and North America. In addition to its self-developed game content, NetEase partners with other leading game developers, such as Blizzard Entertainment and Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary), to operate globally renowned games in China. NetEase's other innovative service offerings include the intelligent learning services of its majority-controlled subsidiary, Youdao (NYSE: DAO); music streaming through its leading NetEase Cloud Music (HKEX: 9899) business; and its private label e-commerce platform, Yanxuan. For more information, please visit: http://ir.netease.com.

