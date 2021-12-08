Pager® Deepens Advisory Board with Addition of Two Healthcare Industry Veterans Two new Advisory Board members bring 50+ years of strategic healthcare experience to Pager's team

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pager, a leading virtual care, navigation, and collaboration platform, today announced the appointment of healthcare industry leaders Jimmy Lee and Nan DeTurk to its Advisory Board, which is comprised of industry leaders from leading payer, provider, and healthcare technology organizations. These additions come as the company continues its growth trajectory following a successful $70M funding round.

The new Advisory Board additions will provide strategic guidance and support Pager's goal to expand simplified access to quality healthcare and support worldwide. Lee and DeTurk bring a combined 50+ years of strategic healthcare experience.

Jimmy Lee spent nearly 30 years with Anthem, Inc., where he successfully grew various divisions of Anthem's Individual, Small Group and Large Group/ASO business. He also serves as Chairman of the Board for S&S Healthcare and has shared his expertise and guidance as a board member for various innovative healthcare companies, including SantaFe HealthCare, Symetria Health, NationsBenefits, and 100Plus.

Nan DeTurk brings more than twenty years of strategic financial leadership and healthcare expertise, having most recently served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Highmark Health, a Blue Cross Blue Shield-affiliated organization with nearly 5 million members. She also serves as a Fund Advisor for Health Catalyst Capital and on the Board of Directors for BayMark Health Services, among other roles.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jimmy Lee and Nan DeTurk to Pager's Advisory Board. Jimmy's leadership at a national health plan and expertise in the employer markets, along with Nan's deep understanding of healthcare finance and economics, bring valuable new perspectives to our Advisory Board," said Walter Jin, CEO and Chairman of Pager. "I'm confident their guidance will help advance Pager's mission to deliver simplified, accessible care to 100 million individuals around the world."

About Pager

Pager is a virtual care collaboration platform that provides access to whole-person healthcare in a trusted, convenient, connected care experience, like having a "doctor in the family." Pager helps people make better healthcare decisions by enabling better access and reducing costs, making care simple and easy to understand throughout the entire care journey. Through a combination of hi-tech AI automation and hi-touch concierge services, Pager offers an integrated, full-service experience including triage, telemedicine, e-prescriptions, appointment scheduling, after-care follow-up, care advocacy and customer service. Pager's omni-channel communications platform connects the fragmented healthcare ecosystem by aggregating a care team of nurses, doctors, pharmacists, coordinators, advocates and more, in one place. Pager partners with leading payers, providers and employers representing more than 15 million people across the United States and Latin America. www.pager.com

