Peruvian Minimalist Film 'Powerful Chief' Among Favorites in the Race for the Oscar

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Peruvian Ministry of Culture recently announced that Henry Vallejo's film Powerful Chief (Manco Cápac) is Peru's official Oscar entry for Best International Feature Film at the 94th Academy Awards taking place on March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The film has received several accolades and is among the favorites on the shortlist in the race for the Oscar, per Variety Magazine's 2022 Oscars predictions.

Filmed in Spanish and Quechua in the southern city of Puno, Powerful Chief tells the story of Elisban (Jesus Luque), a young man who migrates from the countryside to the city of Puno in search of work only to find himself homeless and penniless in a city that seemingly ignores his plight with fierce indifference. Elisban survives by taking small, unstable jobs that lead to nowhere but despite the adversities, he perseveres and continues on his journey with his dignity intact.

Powerful Chief, Vallejo's second feature film, is ten years in the making and much like the protagonist in the film, Vallejo's story is one of perseverance and the will to win. "It's a story that anyone can relate to, and the central theme is ultimately perseverance, just as was the case with the filming," explains Vallejo, who had to overcome several obstacles that delayed production every step of the way. "In the end, the film aims to tell a simple, socially relevant, challenging story that pays tribute to the Incas."

Vallejo hopes to nab the second Oscar nomination for Peru with his unfiltered, harsh but honest depiction of daily life in Puno, which highlights the challenges that immigrants face even within their own country. The minimalist film has little dialogue and relies on the sites and sounds of the city to provide the backdrop. Vallejo also uses long takes in nearly every scene, with the camera following the protagonist as he moves incessantly about the city.

Powerful Chief is a Pioneros Producciones production distributed by V&R Films. Rounding out the cast is Mario Velásquez, Yiliana Chong and Gaby Huaywa.



Powerful Chief releases in theatres in Peru on December 9, 2021.

