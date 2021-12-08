The addition of Danby, one of the first employees at MiQ, comes as Pixability's European operations are rapidly expanding

Pixability Hires Industry Veteran John Danby To Lead Its European Operations The addition of Danby, one of the first employees at MiQ, comes as Pixability's European operations are rapidly expanding

BOSTON, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixability (www.pixability.com), the only provider of software and insights for video advertising on YouTube, YouTube on TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Hulu today announces the appointment of John Danby as Managing Director of the company's European operations. The appointment comes at a time when Pixability's European business has grown considerably.



Danby comes to Pixability from MiQ where he was one of the first employees and its first salesperson. Over his ten years at MiQ, Danby ran sales and business development teams in various regions including London, New York City, and most recently Australia, where he was Managing Director and built the territory from its inception. Prior to MiQ, Danby held various sales leadership roles including Head of Sales at Unanimis Consulting, a leading UK-based digital advertising network.

"We're very excited to bring John aboard at this time of exponential growth for the company," said David George, CEO of Pixability. "We've grown our team by 45% globally in the past year and delivered record revenue for the second year in a row. As we look to build on our momentum in the European region specifically, we feel very fortunate to have someone of John's caliber and experience in the region joining us and leading us forward."

"I'm thrilled to join the great team at Pixability, as I've been watching the company's success during my time at MiQ," said Danby. "There is no more exciting space than YouTube and Connected TV right now, and there's no company better positioned to capitalize on it than Pixability."

About Pixability

Pixability is a technology and data company that empowers the world's largest brands and their agencies to maximize the value of video advertising on YouTube, YouTube on TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Hulu. The company's industry-leading optimization and insights solutions are independently verified by the YouTube Measurement Program, DoubleVerify, Oracle Data Cloud's Moat Measurement, Integral Ad Science and other third parties. Pixability's suite of solutions are used by the top media agencies and brands including Dentsu-Aegis, Havas, Interpublic Group, Omnicom, Publicis, and GroupM, as well as Swatch, Bose, KIND, Hilton, Jack in the Box, and Puma. For more information about Pixability, please visit www.pixability.com .

