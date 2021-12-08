PURO Lighting, leaders in the UV disinfection industry, announces agreement/relationship with Siemens Healthineers to help keep medical facilities, staff, and patients safe and protected from COVID-19 and other infectious pathogens.

PURO Lighting Announces Agreement with Siemens Healthineers to Bring Much-Needed UV-C Light Disinfection Technology to the Health Care Industry PURO Lighting, leaders in the UV disinfection industry, announces agreement/relationship with Siemens Healthineers to help keep medical facilities, staff, and patients safe and protected from COVID-19 and other infectious pathogens.

DENVER, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PURO UV Disinfection Lighting announces today a new agreement with industry-leading Siemens Healthineers, a global provider of healthcare solutions and services. The goal is to bring the power of UV-C disinfection to more areas of the health care industry, from ORs and ERs to exam rooms, waiting rooms and more. UV light disinfection is one of the only technologies currently recommended by both ASHRAE and the CDC to disinfect spaces. PURO Air products quickly and continuously disinfect air of pathogens up to 99.9% including today's SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19. Most recently, PURO Air's Aurora Air Fan unit has been independently tested and was shown effective in reducing aerosolized viral concentrations of SARS-CoV-2 by up to 99.976% in a single pass.

PURO Disinfection Lighting (PRNewsfoto/PURO)

Brian Stern, CEO of PURO Lighting says, "This is really about the relationship between two companies that have a shared, vested interest in the safety of all during this time of increasing COVID-19 infections. We've partnered with Siemens Healthineers to offer the health care industry, hospitals, staff, doctors and patients real solutions to curtail the spread of this and many other infectious diseases."

"The persistence of COVID-19 and the recent variant surge make it clear that keeping patients and front-line staff safe from germs, viruses and bacteria is more than a safety mandate - it can be a lifeline to keeping your business viable," said Adam Schraegle, Senior Manager of OEM Solutions at Siemens Healthineers North America. "Our agreement with PURO comes at a critical time for our customers, when so many of them are exhausting their resources to keep patients and staff safe. This alliance is a breath of fresh air in healthcare disinfection, and it couldn't come at a better time."

Earlier this year, PURO Lighting expanded into continuous air disinfection using proven UV light technology with the creation of PURO Air, bringing new products to market designed to inactivate airborne pathogens including SARS-CoV-2 in occupied spaces through air ducts, HVAC systems and powerful in-room solutions. This relationship will allow Siemens Healthineers to continue to pursue their purpose of driving innovations to help humans live healthier and longer.

About PURO UV Disinfection Lighting

Launched in 2019 in Lakewood, Colorado, PURO® Lighting promotes health and safety by bringing proven and powerful UV light disinfection devices to all indoor spaces where people gather including hospitals, medical and manufacturing facilities, transportation, schools, entertainment venues, office buildings, and much more, all without the use of chemicals. All PURO Lighting products, whether it's our powerful pulsed-Xenon line powered by Violet Defense® technology, or our PURO Air products, providing continuous UV disinfection of air in occupied spaces, can rapidly disinfect any indoor area inactivating up to 99.9% of viruses, bacteria, fungi and more including today's SARS-CoV-2 virus.

For more information, visit www.purolighting.com.

