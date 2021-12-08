R&D Tax Credit Powerhouse Firm Source Advisors Launches New Automated Software Platform

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Source Advisors, a market leading tax consulting firm providing R&D Tax Credit, Cost Segregation, §179D, §45L, ERC and LIFO inventory solutions nationwide for more than 38 years, has launched GOAT.tax, an automated research & development tax credit SaaS platform to service clients across a variety of industries.

With over 50 dedicated R&D tax credit professionals ready to provide support, GOAT.tax takes all the guesswork out of a complex tax incentive by offering an easy-to-use, self-guided experience along with payroll system integration. Their SmartCreditEngine crunches the numbers to make sure each company gets their maximum tax benefit.

"We are thrilled to be able to bring this automated software to the market. Launching GOAT.tax gives smaller businesses and start-ups the opportunity to learn about their eligibility for the R&D tax credit. GOAT.tax will service industries and companies that previously overlooked the possibility of claiming the R&D tax credit due to more limited research expenses. The SaaS platform compliments our current Source Advisors R&D tax credit practice, which will continue to provide best in class service to larger clients that want a more consultative approach," said Chris Henderson, President of Source Advisors.

For more information on GOAT.tax visit www.goat.tax or email info@goat.tax.

About Source Advisors

Source Advisors along with its partner, Gainline Capital Partners, a private equity firm with a focus on US-based middle market companies, has helped CPA firms and their clients maximize specialized federal and state tax incentives for almost four decades. Headquartered in Fort Worth, TX, Source Advisors collaborates with accounting firms throughout the country to bring R&D Tax Credit, Cost Segregation, §179D, §45L, ERC, and LIFO solutions to their clients. With a nationwide team of more than 150 professionals, Source Advisors serves many of the nation's most prominent accounting firms, associations, and Fortune 1000 companies with superior service and maximum results. https://www.sourceadvisors.com

