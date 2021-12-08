MAHWAH, N.J., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seiko Watch of America has announced a new Prospex LX U.S. Special Edition timepiece inspired by the moon and designed to connect its proprietary technology to its rich history, featuring Seiko's in-house Spring Drive movement. This unique technology delivers a level of precision that no other mechanically driven watch can achieve as Seiko is one of few manufacturers with both the necessary mechanical and electronic watchmaking expertise.

SEIKO PROSPEX U.S. SPECIAL EDITION PAYS TRIBUTE TO SPACE TRAVEL

In development for over 28 years, Seiko's proprietary Spring Drive movement continues to function flawlessly when confronted with harsh conditions on earth, in the sea, or in outer space. The movement can achieve an incredible accuracy of +/- 1 second per day (+/- 15 seconds per month) due to the unique Tri-Synchro Regulator which uses a combination of mechanical energy to drive it, electrical energy to power the integrated circuit and quartz crystal, and electromagnetic energy to precisely regulate the speed of the glide wheel to minimize friction, ensuring the timepiece's accuracy and longevity. The glide wheel spins in only one direction, and this combined with the precise braking system and regulation of the Spring Drive mechanism helps achieve the signature smooth, true sweep second hand. This accuracy and unique construction make Spring Drive uniquely suited for space and resistant to temperature and pressure changes. In fact, Spring Drive has passed the rigorous testing required for space travel and maintained its accuracy and functionality while on board the International Space Station.

Part of the Seiko LX Collection – the pinnacle of Seiko watchmaking – the Prospex LX line remains true to its heritage, revealing a strong link with the 1968 professional Diver's timepiece but in a modern execution. Named after the Latin word for light, the LX line was developed in collaboration with Ken Okuyama Design, known for his international experience in designing automobiles and other high-profile products. Drawing on inspiration from the moon and space, the distinctive Prospex LX U.S. Special Edition watch features an intricate gray patterned dial representative of the silvered lunar surface and a multi-tone gray sapphire GMT bezel reflective of the light and shadows cast on the moon by other heavenly bodies. A vibrant blue GMT hand echoes the view of the earth from the moon, while tracking the time in a second time zone. Exclusively available in the U.S. market, the case and bracelet are crafted from lightweight and durable titanium with a super-hard coating for superior scratch- resistance. The case is finished with beautiful Zaratsu polishing to perfectly reflect light and is structured with a lower center of gravity ensuring that the timepiece is exceedingly comfortable to wear.

Unparalleled in its sophisticated space-tested movement and intricate design, the LX U.S. Special Edition SNR051 will be available in January 2022, at select Seiko Luxe retailers, with a suggested retail price of $5,500.

ABOUT SEIKO WATCH CORPORATION

Seiko Watch Corporation is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Seiko Holdings Corporation, which was stablished in 1881 and celebrates its 140th anniversary this year. As one of the few true manufacturers that design, develop and produce all components of watches, including the hairspring of its mechanical movements, the company offers a series of collections available worldwide that incorporate traditional Japanese design combined with the very best of watchmaking technology in the Seiko, Grand Seiko and Credor brands. For more information, please visit seikoluxe.com.

